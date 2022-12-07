Katharine DeRosa, Executive Editor

For this week’s pick, we’re going to Qatar for the most popular sporting event of the year — the World Cup.

England and France will play each other on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the World Cup quarterfinals. France is the defending World Cup champion, while England made the semifinals in 2018. England hasn’t lost to France at the World Cup stage, however, they lost to France, 3-2 in the pair’s latest matchup for an International Friendly competition in 2017.

France will take the win. The team dominated in its latest World Cup match, beating Poland, 3-1. The momentum from that win, paired with holding the World Cup title will propel France into a win.

Striker Kylian Mbappé will help push the French to victory on Saturday. He scored two of the three goals against Poland — racking up five goals in four games of the World Cup so far.

England’s star player last Sunday was Jude Bellingham, as voted by BBC Sports readers. The 19-year-old scored one goal against Senegal.

France will pull ahead to take the win against England on Saturday and head to the semifinals — and I see them going all the way to the end to take it all.