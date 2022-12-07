Jack Glagola, Contributing Writer

“What we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons,” said Gianni Infantino, the president of the International Federation of Association Football, or FIFA, in a speech.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been plagued by accusations of all sorts, ranging from the Qatari government’s mistreatment of migrant workers to construct sporting facilities, to accusations of racism and Islamophobia from Western critics.

People have criticized Qatar while ignoring similar states’ actions and forced a Western perspective on the rest of the world, creating a controversy that is a disgrace to the spirit of fellowship that makes the World Cup so special.

The World Cup is arguably the largest sporting event in the world, a title it shares with the Olympic Games. Both are hosted only once every four years and are chances for athletes around the world to put their athleticism, prowess and skills on display for the world to see.

In the spirit of ancient games held in Greece, people of all colors, flags and stripes put aside their differences and come together in friendly competition.

This does not seem to be the case this time around.

Now, a multitude of fans from across the world coming to see the matches and millions more in their home countries have their eyes focused on Qatar.

The World Cup is not a political event, and it is important that we do not make it one. Qatar is acting in ways Western countries have acted in the past.

Like Infantino said, it is not our job to shout, but to engage by being aware of our countries’ similarly violent histories.

Qatari citizens and leaders ask why Western figures do not speak out against the United Arab Emirates — which has a similar human rights record — but do not hesitate to criticize Qatar.

These criticisms are justified, as the Qatari government has violated the human rights of women, LGBTQ+ people, and migrant workers for years.

Just because a country is an ally does not exempt it from criticism, nor does not being one mean it deserves more.

Some Qataris have said that criticisms singling out Qatar are rooted in Islamophobia, Orientalism and racism, according to the New York Times.

Think about it — how would we feel when we host the World Cup along with Mexico and Canada in 2026 if we were suddenly barraged with negative press focusing on what’s wrong with our country? Most people would not like that at all, and say to “focus on the game” instead of using it as a soapbox.That’s exactly what we should do — focus on the game.

While it is always okay to criticize a country for its rules of conduct or treatment of certain groups, we must also consider the context of these criticisms. Qatari citizens are not themselves responsible for migrant workers being mistreated.

Western critiques of Qatar mainly focus on the human rights of migrant workers and Qatari views of LGBTQ+ individuals.

On Nov. 8, Khalid Salman, one of the World Cup Ambassadors from Qatar, said homosexuality is “damage in the mind” in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, according to Human Rights Watch.

The Qatari government has yet to comment on the statement.

Additionally, some players from the United States team, among other teams including Germany, the Netherlands, and Wales, wore “One Love” armbands to protest discrimination of all kinds.

FIFA declared it would sanction players who wore them during matches, according to CNN. This move was decried by activists and players alike, who said that there was a missed opportunity for solidarity.

Over 6,500 migrant workers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka employed to build the sporting facilities and stadiums have died since 2010, when Qatar won its hosting bid. Migrant workers were also frequently promised pay and subsequently not given it, and had wages docked for sick days, among other exploitative actions, according to the Guardian.

There are many good reasons why this World Cup has been so controversial, with sound arguments on both sides. However, taking some moral high ground and ignoring violence by similar states and in our past is not in the spirit of coming together and working together.

Giving Qatar the opportunity to open up to the rest of the world may in the future change its perceptions — and calling them bigoted, backwards people for not seeing the world in Western eyes is not the way to coax that change.

Bring the fun, the love and the fellowship back to the World Cup.