Local magazine plans mural to support freedom in Iran

Shima Razavi, an Iranian woman, wants to spark conversation through art and showcase support for women’s rights in Iran and Richmond.

The fight against an “oppressive dictatorship” in Iran has been going on for many years, according to Razavi, initiator of the mural project. Mahsa Amini was an Iranian woman who died in police custody on Sept. 16 because her hijab was not in line with government compliance — her death started a movement around Iranian rights, Razavi said.

A large number of people, both Iranians and various ethnicities which make up the country, have continued to protest for revolution, and this time “feels different,” she said.

“It’s never been so unified, so that’s what makes this one different, and why we have hope that this could be the end of the Islamic Republic,” Razavi said.

Razavi was born in Tehran, and moved to Virginia Beach at 4 years old. She visited Iran in 2009 and 2010 and noticed murals all over the country, Razavi said. The murals represented propaganda images for the current regime and murals dedicated to martyrs who died in the 1980 Iran-Iraq War, Razavi said. These murals sparked inspiration for the project, she said.

“I think it’s a way to make something beautiful out of the pain that we’re feeling,” Razavi said. “But also I think art always makes people ask questions.”

Razavi hopes the mural will lead to a regime change within Iran and start a broader conversation for women’s rights, both in Richmond and Iran, she said.

“If we don’t help the Iranian women have their equality and have their freedom, we have no chance of keeping our choices as women here in America, which we see they’re slipping away,” Razavi said. “So, I think that’s the connection.”

Razavi was familiar with RVA Magazine and saw they were not posting about the situation in Iran, she said. She reached out to the magazine about the idea of the mural to show solidarity and educate those unaware of the situation, Razavi said.

“I want to carry the voices of the people of Iran to voters, to politicians and to non-Iranians,” Razavi said.

The mural is in the early phases, and the location is still being decided, Razavi said. She hopes the mural will be up by Iranian New Year — the first day of spring — if not sooner, Razavi said.

Ari Abad, an Iranian woman, moved to Richmond when she was 17 years old. She heard about the project through RVA Magazine’s Instagram post, she said. Abad felt connected to this project because she has always tried to bring communities together.

“We are taking in a lot of rage right now, so what better thing than to turn all that anger into something beautiful,” Abad said.

Abad thinks the movement in Iran is a pivotal moment for the country and its global perspective, she said. She wants people to see Iran not in a stereotypical way, but as a culture rooted in romance, art, poetry, music and diversity.

“Tear that old picture apart and literally paint the new country, the country that we have always been,” Abad said.

Abad said she thinks the mural will have an impact similar to a protest and show the bravery of individuals speaking out for their freedom.

“There’s a lot of similarities between what people are fighting in Iran and what people are fighting for in the U.S., and what people are fighting for in Lebanon,” Abad said. “We are all fighting for the same freedom.”

The president of the Persian Club at VCU said she learned about the mural project when RVA Magazine reached out to the organization to be a part of the project. The organization offered to help with financial support through fundraising and inform VCU students about the mural, she said.

The Persian Club held a candlelight vigil on Oct. 5 in remembrance of all who died so far in Iran because of protests in support of Amini, according to the organization’s president. The vigil was well received with a “big turnout,” although she feels the only people offering support and comfort are Iranians in the Richmond area, but not others, she said.

“I feel like a lot of people aren’t super educated on the topic,” said the president of the Persian Club at VCU. “At the beginning I was like, ‘Wow, everyone’s talking about it, that’s crazy,’ but I realized I follow a lot of Iranian people on Instagram.”

She said she hopes the mural will serve as a symbol and keep Iran a part of the conversation in the media.

“If you’re driving around and you see that mural, you want to know more about it and just keep Mahsa Amini’s memory alive and remind people of the movement that she’s become a symbol for,” said the president of the Persian club at VCU.