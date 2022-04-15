‘Rethinking our heroes’: African American Studies building renamed

Katrina Lee, News Editor

The department of African American Studies building at the university was recently renamed in honor of an enslaved Richmond man who organized a revolt intended to abolish slavery in Virginia.

Located at 816 W. Franklin St., Gabriel’s House was renamed last month in honor of Gabriel, an enslaved man who was influenced by the Haitian Revolution and spread word to coordinate with 13 counties in Virginia to organize a revolt, according to Mignonne Guy, Ph.D., an associate professor and chair in the department of African American Studies.

“When you look at the history of Gabriel’s struggle, the rebellion that he had planned, it is very much in parallel to the history of the struggle of African American Studies in history and the history of the struggle of Black people in America,” Guy said. “We wanted to make sure that we honored our fallen soldier, our fallen local soldier, in this way and kept his memory alive.”

Gabriel escaped when his plans of rebellion came to light to his enslavers, but was later betrayed by fellow slaves and captured, according to Guy. Gabriel was hanged the next day not far from where VCU campus is currently located, according to Guy.

Guy said the department is using just Gabriel’s first name — not his last name, which was given to him by his enslavers.

“In African American Studies, the faculty, the students, that the stakeholders, community members, we needed to have the ability to name ourselves and to name our building. We chose that name intentionally, very intentionally,” Guy said.

Guy said along with working with other faculty members, student opinions were taken into account in the process of coming up with a new name.

“The reason why we have an African American studies department today is because college students fought for it. That’s why I have my job in my department,” Guy said. “We cannot ever forget that they are equal stakeholders, if not the primary stakeholders in any of these processes.”

In July 2020, the VCU Committee on Commemorations and Memorials made 18 recommendations for the Memorials and Commemoration on MPC and MCV campus, according to a previous report from the Commonwealth Times. In September 2020, the Board of Visitors unanimously approved the removal of plaques and building names affiliated with members of the Confederacy.

“Following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, VCU President Michael Rao, charged a work group, the President’s Committee on Confederate Commemoration, with conducting an extensive audit of symbols of the Confederacy, racism, slavery, white supremacy and other items of an exclusionary nature that existed on VCU’s campuses,” VCU’s 2019-2020 Annual Report stated.

Most of the recommendations made by the Committee on Commemorations and Memorials have been approved. Currently, the Egyptian Building’s Dooley Hospital aArch removal is the only monument left to be removed and name to be changed, according to the Committee’s website.

The approved changes include:

Health Sciences Library (formerly Tompkins-McCaw Library)

VCU Health Sciences Research Building (formerly McGuire Hall)

VCU Health Sciences Research Annex (formerly McGuire Hall-Annex)

Egyptian Building Auditorium (formerly Baruch Auditorium)

VCU Dental Building 1 (formerly Wood Memorial Building)

Office of the Provost (formerly Ginter House)

Department of African American Studies (formerly Harrison House)

“The renaming of the African American Studies building was part of the committee’s holistic examination of commemorations and memorials across VCU that had ties to the Confederacy,” VCU Committee on Commemoration and Memorials Chair Vice President Aashir Nasim stated in an email.

Nasim stated one of the committee’s goals is to identify opportunities for the university to honor past university and community leaders as well as remove names and monuments related to the confederacy.

“The work of the committee throughout the entire process was guided by the values to which each individual is bound to at VCU, namely diversity, equity and inclusion. The artifacts, which formerly honored Confederate figures, were diametrically opposed to those values and hampered VCU’s mission to serve everyone,” Nasim stated.

African American Studies Professor Adam Ewing said the new name of the department’s building really “embodies” what the department represents.

“One of the reasons why Gabriel resonates is because of that adversity and that courage and that contribution, but in the sense of how he was spreading word, he was really an educator, an early educator,” Ewing said.

Ewing said the name came out of a collaborative process, where students and faculty contributed in coming up with a name that suited the department’s goals and the pedagogy of the discipline.

“It’s great that we are rethinking who our heroes are,” Ewing said. “The naming of our building as Gabriel’s house is part of a larger effort to remake the space of our department as a student centered space as a center of student life,” Ewing said.