Interactive challenge shines light on bookstores in Richmond

All it takes is a visit to seven local bookstores in the metro Richmond area and receiving a custom stamp from five of them to participate in Richmond’s first Bookstore Passport Challenge.

The Bookstore Passport Challenge, created by Kelly Justice, the owner of Fountain Bookstore Inc., takes place throughout the month of April and leads up to Independent Bookstore Day on the last Saturday of the month, Justice said. To participate in the challenge, anyone can download the “passport” from the Fountain Bookstore Inc. website or pick the passport up from any of the participating bookstore locations, Justice said.

To complete the passport, participants need to obtain five stamps from five of the seven participating bookstores. Upon visiting any participating bookstore on April 30, guests will receive a free tote bag, exclusive merchandise and can take part in store activities, Justice said.

Justice said she was the driver behind bringing the challenge to the Richmond and Midlothian areas. She said she got the Bookstore Passport Challenge idea from the independent bookstore scene when Seattle put on the challenge in 2014.

Justice said she had plans to put on the challenge before, but delayed it due to COVID-19. She said she is excited to finally introduce the Bookstore Passport Challenge to the area and see the success it will bring to Richmond’s independent bookstores.

“I wanted people to realize there are local bookstores right here in town and all different kinds of stores,” Justice said. “Rather than shopping online or at big box retailers.”

Seven local bookstores are participating in the challenge, including BBGB, The Book Bar, Book People, Chop Suey Books and Fountain Bookstore Inc., all located in Richmond City. The remaining two, Midlothian Book Exchange and The Little Bookshop, are located in Midlothian.

“I just did a search online for local bookstores in the metro Richmond area,” Justice said. “Then, I just waited to see who I heard back from.”

The Social Media and Events Manager for BBGB, Angie Zhao, said the store was thankful and excited when Justice reached out to BBGB.

“We’re just grateful and really supportive of anything that brings these indies together because we do have to band together,” Zhao said.

Zhao said people have already been coming into BBGB to get their stamps. Many of those coming in were first-time visitors. She said she wants participants to realize the bigger picture of the event — shopping locally and supporting your neighborhood.

“There are more than seven independent bookstores in the Richmond area,” Zhao said. “And so I would just say like, go visit them all and kind of take a look around.”

Co-owner of the Midlothian Book Exchange, Caroline Davidson, said she is hoping the challenge will help put Midlothian Book Exchange on people’s radar. Even though the event began on April 1, about half a dozen new customers have already visited the store, according to Davidson.

Davidson said she also enjoys the community aspect of this event and hopes everyone will recognize the community benefit of shopping locally.

“One, we get to know them [the community] on a very personal level, which is wonderful,” Davidson said. “And also it helps my family and helps our community. I don’t think people realize when they shop small what they are really doing to benefit their community.”

Owner of The Little Bookshop, Mary Patterson, opened up her shop in fall 2016. Patterson said she understands it may take awhile for people to know about independent bookstores in their area.

“It’ll just be a really fun thing, and every indie bookstore, anywhere you go, all have a different personality reflective of the people who own it,” Patterson said. “We’re all unique and special, so I think it’s fun for customers, and it’s also fun for us.”

Being one of the two Midlothian stores involved in the challenge, Patterson said several people have come into the store already participating in the passport challenge. Patterson said COVID-19 put a strain on small businesses and people shopping in person. She said she likes the community engagement the challenge brings.

“We haven’t seen and talked to people in our stores in a while, and most of our book shows have been virtual,” Patterson said. “It’s fun to meet new customers and talk to them when they come into the store.”

Catherine Easterling said she is a long-time shopper at local bookstores and did not know about the challenge before coming into Fountain Bookstore Inc. Easterling said she prefers local bookstores over retailers because of the personal and close-knit relationship each local shop provides to customers.

“The staff know what they’re talking about. They really carefully curate the books that are on the shelves,” Easterling said.

Amanda Sirianni said she started shopping at local bookstores when the pandemic started in 2020 as a way to support local businesses. Sirianni said she saw the Bookstore Passport Challenge being advertised from Fountain Bookstore Inc.’s Instagram story. She said she wanted to participate to continue to support small stores.

“It feels really nice to know that I’m redirecting my money and my purchasing power back into my community,” Sirianni said.

Sirianni also said she is excited to explore new local bookstores she hasn’t visited before.

“The challenge is a little bit of an incentive to get out to maybe some places you maybe otherwise wouldn’t go to,” Sirianni said. “I’m thinking about the two Midlothian stores, I don’t get to go out there as much, so it’s really nice.”

Kelly Justice, the owner of Fountain Bookstore Inc., hopes the challenge can become a Richmond staple with even more bookstores involved in the future. Shining a light on local bookstore owners and bringing the community together through the love of reading is the true goal of the event, according to Justice.

“When you spend money with a locally owned small business, more money stays in your community and in your town,” Justice said. “It doesn’t go outside to some corporate headquarters.”