JJ Hendrickson, Contributing Writer

The VCU women’s lacrosse program lost to the Davidson College Wildcats 15-14 in a Thursday afternoon game at Cary Street Field for the Rams’ fourth straight loss.

VCU head coach Nicole Flores said she was pleased with the way her team fought through adversity, despite the loss.

“I think we were pretty resilient,” Flores said. “Happy that we came back after, you know, a pretty big deficit. We kept battling, then a couple more errors, then kept battling. We executed at the end, got the ball back, and gave ourselves a little bit of an opportunity.”

In the first quarter, VCU junior attacker Meghan McLaughlin opened the scoring coming off an assist from VCU freshman attacker Mia George. Davidson responded with two goals from senior midfielder Gianna New. VCU and Davidson both scored once more before the end of the quarter, making the score 3-2 after 15 minutes.

The second quarter of the game was dominated by Davidson. Even though VCU scored three times in the quarter, the Wildcats began to build a healthy lead for themselves. The Wildcats were able to find the back of the net seven times in the quarter, with each coming from a different player. The Rams made a goalie substitution with about three minutes left in the first half, as junior Grace Hyde entered the game for VCU redshirt junior Meghna Dawar.

When the horn sounded for halftime, the Rams were losing by a score of 10-5. Davidson had 17 shots on target throughout the first half, which was six more than VCU.

Early in the third quarter, following a goal from VCU freshman attacker Mia George, Davidson scored twice to extend its lead to six. This was the biggest lead in the game for either team. It seemed to be a wake up call for the Rams, as VCU answered with two goals of its own before the quarter ended to trim the deficit to just four, the score 12-8.

In the final quarter of the game, the black and gold came out on fire, scoring four times in the first five minutes of the quarter to tie the game. VCU junior attacker Meghan McLaughlin said the team’s mindset led to them bringing the score back to level.

“I think we just knew this was a really big game and we had to execute and we did it in the fourth quarter, but we had to just turn it on a little bit sooner to get the result we wanted,” McLaughlin said.

The Wildcats responded to the VCU surge with three unanswered goals. This led to a score of 15-12 with 3:57 remaining in the game. After two late-game goals from the black and gold’s McLaughlin and senior midfielder Savannah Slack, the deficit was one during the final minute. VCU managed to put a couple of shots on target, but Davidson junior goalkeeper Amanda Monahan came up with two big saves, and the Rams fell short.

Mia George said suffering defeat after such a big comeback was painful, but is still keeping a positive outlook.

“It hurts, especially because it happened in a conference game earlier in the season too, so it would have been nice if we could have capitalized on this one, but we’ll get them next time,” George said.

George referenced a game against La Salle University earlier in the season, where the Rams cut a five goal fourth quarter deficit to just one, but failed to come away with the victory, according to VCU Athletics.

Mia George, Juliana George and Meghan McLaughlin finished with two goals and an assist each for VCU. Davidson senior midfielder Gianna New and sophomore midfielder Julianne Carey led the Wildcats with five goals and four goals, respectively.

The Rams next game will be against conference foe St. Bonaventure. McLaughlin said the team feels good about its efforts on Thursday and plans to carry that momentum into that matchup.

“I think we are proud of ourselves, and I think we just have to stick together as a team and I think we will. Keep playing like we played today and I think we’ll be able to bounce back quickly,” McLaughlin said.

The loss brings VCU’s overall record to 6-9 and its conference record to 2-5.

The Rams’ next game will be against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. at Cary Street Field. It will be senior day and the game will be televised on ESPN+.