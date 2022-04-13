Senior Expo returns in-person, showcases graduating classes talents

Grace McOmber, Managing Editor

An assortment of pastel stickers, prints and pins were scattered across a yellow and white gingham tablecloth, each with its own unique design.

“I wanted to know what it felt like, actually like doing something and actually putting myself out there and selling my work,” senior communication arts student Jasmine Araujo said. “This is my first time ever doing a tabling experience and it’s very helpful and informative to actually try it out as something I wanted to do on my own, like outside of school.”

Araujo, who shared a table with fellow illustrator Nabeeha Emran, was one of around 40 communication arts seniors that showcased their artwork at the CommArts Senior Expo 2022.

The annual student-organized convention was held at the Richmond Salons at the University Student Commons on Friday and Saturday.

“I went to the Senior Expo my freshman year, and I was just really entranced by everyone’s different setups and stuff that people were selling,” Emran said. “I was buying stuff like crazy and I definitely wanted to participate.”

The CommArts Senior Expo is an independently organized event by students, according to TyRuben Ellingson, the event’s advisor and communication arts chair. He said the event started in 2017 with the goal of providing a platform for students to showcase their portfolios, network with others and exhibit what they have created during their time at VCUarts.

Ellingson said communication arts students are very unique in their approach to art, and the major encompasses a number of specializations, including comic book illustration, animation and graphic design, among others.

“I think even people in the fine arts community of VCU have a difficult time, you know, accurately describing the department of communication arts,” Ellingson said. “The department is about an individual’s artistic dreams. It’s about educating yourself and building skills that allow you to accomplish your personal artistic goals.”

Ellingson said he likes the convention-style approach to the event, as it provides a platform for artists to not only showcase their work, but also talk with those interested or working in their field.

“It’s very entrepreneurial,” Ellingson said. “That whole culture of conventions and, you know, events that celebrate creativity and artists in a kind of communal way is really on the rise.”

Organizing for the CommArts Senior Expo began last November, when senior Mathew Lily Vogel said he and fellow senior organizers Kayli LaMontagne and Cygnus Mare approached faculty with the intention of organizing the convention.

“When we found out that it was student-run, we just sort of started planning it out and being like, well, if someone’s going to make this we might as well make this happen,” Vogel said.

Vogel said, following approval from the communication arts department, the planning process for the convention included sending an interest form to seniors within the major and securing a location for the event.

Seniors participating in the event could also sell their work, an aspect of the convention Vogel said was important because it teaches students how to price their work to accurately reflect the amount of effort they put in.

“A lot of artists, especially students, end up undervaluing their work and selling it for way less than they should,” Vogel said. “So having a community of people all together in one place, who have different levels of experience with tabling, can help teach those who might not have as much experience.”

The event is the first to be held in-person since 2019 due to COVID-19. Both the 2020 and 2021 senior expos were held virtually, according to Vogel.

“This is a good way to be like this is the first time like all being together physically for a while. So that’s another hope that people will get that final good experience after almost three long years of COVID[-19],” Vogel said. “We’re all together in a physical location showing our work.”

Organizer Kayli LaMontagne said the event also gave them the opportunity to reconnect with peers they hadn’t seen since their freshman year.

“Most of the artists here seem to be having fun and even like, selling aside, we get to see each other for the first time in about like two to three years. So it’s nice to just like, see everyone or to meet anyone we haven’t met yet,” LaMontagne said.

Expo attendees and freshmen graphic design student Audrey Walter said visiting the CommArts Senior Expo 2022 gave them the opportunity to see what students ahead of them had done with their time at VCUarts.

“A lot of the people here I actually follow on social media and I didn’t know they were students here,” Walter said. “I see their artwork so often and didn’t even know they went here.”