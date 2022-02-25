VCU alum adopts alternative music education approach

Zahra Ndirangu, Contributing Writer

The students in Nicolas Leonard’s class learn the basics of music through games, well-known songs and sensory-based methods.

Leonard, VCU music education alum and Chesterfield County teacher, uses the Kodály method to teach music in an alternative way. The Kodály method focuses on kinesthetic learning. Kinesthesia is a sensory experience derived from a sense of having awareness of one’s body movements and position, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály developed the Kodály method in the mid-20th century and focuses on the growth of a child’s musical abilities through “meeting the child where they’re at,” according to Ginger Albertson, the president-elect of the Virginia Organization for Kodály Educators.

“It’s very child centered,” Albertson said. “It’s very developmentmentally appropriate for kids and it’s important that we have fun.”

The Kodály method differs from traditional music education in that it focuses on teaching music education in a way that makes sense to children. This is achieved through games and a focus on music the child already knows, according to Leonard.

“We approach it kinesthetically,” Leonard said. “They’re actively doing something related to the music.”

Leonard said the Kodály approach also entails teaching children music in their native languages and emphasizing the traditional folk music of other countries. The diversity among his students at Greenfield Elementary School students aids this aspect of the Kodály approach, according to Leonard.

“We live in the United States, so I’m going to teach a lot of those traditional American folk songs from centuries ago that we use as a foundation,” Leonard said. “However, for every American folk song I use, I also sub in a song from another country. That’s something that I’m really big on because we have such diversity at Greenfield.”

Leonard was set on attending a school outside of Richmond and pursuing a major outside of music, as his parents were both music educators. He initially did not want to follow in their footsteps, he said.

Leonard attended Christopher Newport University with a major in communications but said he soon realized that he wanted to further pursue his passion for music at university. He changed his major to music performance and later graduated with a degree in clarinet performance, according to Leonard.

Leonard said went to VCU for his master’s degree in music education which shaped the course of his career as an educator and musician. He was then introduced to Kodály through the program, according to Leonard.

“Through VCU, I shaped who I wanted to be as an educator,” Leonard said. “We talked about the good, bad and the ugly. They don’t sugarcoat anything. Similar to Kodály, it was just a very well-rounded experience overall.”

Leonard said he was first introduced to the Kodály method through his professor of music education at VCU, Alice Hammel, who urged him to get his Kodály certification before his first year of teaching.

Leonard said he initially opted to begin teaching music in a more traditional manner, but soon found that style of teaching to be “not his favorite thing.” He took a two-year break from teaching and then returned the next year with his Kodály certification and a renewed love for music education, according to Leonard.

“I took my first level and I was like ‘this is exactly what I want to do,’” Leonard said. “It just spoke to me.”

Leonard currently uses the Kodály approach with his preschool to sixth grade students. The method of teaching builds upon itself, making teaching and lesson plans for each grade level concrete, according to Leonard.

“I know exactly the order in which I want to teach things,” Leonard said. “It’s kind of like a skyscraper. In early childhood they come to me and we are building the strong foundation first and each grade level they move up. We’re scaffolding and building things based on what they already know.”

The approach consists of many different tactics, such as focusing on the singing voice and increasing music literacy, according to the president of the VOKE Ashley Cuthbertson.

“The idea that the voice is our primary instrument because we all have it and everyone has the right to music is something that really touches all aspects of my professional teaching career,” Cuthbertson said.