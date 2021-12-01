Spectrum editor’s list of films to watch – Dec. 1

“Bad Teacher” (2011)

This raunchy comedy stars Cameron Diaz as a middle school teacher who wants nothing more than to marry a rich man, so she never has to work again. When Diaz’s character finds a new hot, rich substitute teacher, played by Justin Timberlake, she decides she will stop at nothing to marry him and into his money. With loose morals, Diaz’s character does everything to trap Timberlake’s character, including fighting another female teacher who’s also pursuing him and helping her students cheat on their final exams in order to win a teacher bonus.

Available on Netflix | 45% Rotten Tomatoes

“The DUFF” (2015)

Played by Mae Whitman, high school senior Bianca’s world is shattered when she finds out that the rest of the school views her as “The DUFF” (Designated Ugly Fat Friend) compared to her two prettier best friends. She enlists the help of her friend, Wes, played by Robbie Amell, to help transform herself and overturn the school’s social order. As the movie progresses, Bianca gradually transforms into the girl she wants to be, and her relationship with Wes starts to grow stronger.

Available on Netflix | 73% Rotten Tomatoes

“Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953)

Starring Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell as two showgirls who travel to Paris, the girls encounter many eligible men who are enamored by their good looks. While Russell’s character is engaged to a man back home, Monroe plays a young, single woman. Throughout the trip, Russell’s character is being followed by a private investigator hired by her fiancé’s father, who thinks she’s just after his son’s money. Performing some musical numbers along the way, the girls try to avoid being caught in a scandal while seeking out their ideal matches.

Available on Hulu | 98% Rotten Tomatoes

“Central Intelligence” (2016)

Calvin, played by Kevin Hart, was the most popular kid at his high school while Bob, played by Dwayne Johnson, was bullied because of his weight. 20 years later, Bob has lost weight and is now a hot-shot CIA agent while Calvin works as an accountant. After receiving an anonymous Facebook message from Bob to meet, Calvin gets dragged into Bob’s world of violence and espionage, unsure of who he can really trust.

Available on Hulu | 71% Rotten Tomatoes

“Parasite” (2019)

This South Korean thriller follows the Kim family who are poor, struggling to stay afloat. When the son, Ki-woo, gets a job working as a tutor for a girl who’s part of an extremely wealthy family, the Parks, he finds that he can trick the Park family into hiring the rest of his family to work for them. The Kims are willing to do whatever it takes to replace the Parks’ staff and get the life they always wanted. This film has been lauded as one of the most successful foreign films, winning four Academy Awards in 2020, including being the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.

Available on Hulu | 98% Rotten Tomatoes

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (2001)

This star-filled Bollywood film follows Rahul, played by famous Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, who falls in love with a poor girl named Anjali, played by Kajol, only to be disowned by his wealthy adoptive father. Years later, Rahul’s brother, Rohan, travels to London where Rahul and Anjali live with their daughter, hoping to reunite with his brother and repair their broken family.

Available on Netflix | 100% Rotten Tomatoes