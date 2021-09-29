Spectrum editor’s list of films to watch – Sept. 29

“This is Paris” (2020)

Paris Hilton, known for her inherited wealth and iconic fashion, is not often taken seriously by the public. However, in this documentary that can be streamed for free on YouTube, she talks about the trauma she experienced as a child, showing a vulnerable side of herself and her life that will insight empathy for the heiress.

Available on YouTube | 63% Rotten Tomatoes

“Cowspirary: The Sustainability Secret” (2014)

This environmental documentary follows an amateur filmmaker as he tries to uncover the destructive nature of factory farming and why this issue is not being addressed. It exposes the negative environmental consequences of this process, prompting viewers to rethink their role as consumers.

Available on Netflix | Unrated on Rotten Tomatoes

“Love Wedding Repeat” (2020)

On the day of his sister’s wedding, Jack, played by Sam Claflin, struggles to keep chaos from ruining the day amidst trying to win over his dream girl, Dina, played by Olivia Munn. In a “Groundhog Day”-esque scenario, multiple versions of the day play out as the wedding faces threats including a crazy ex-boyfriend and a misplaced champagne glass filled with a sedative.

Available on Netflix | 35% Rotten Tomatoes

“Always Be My Maybe” (2019)

Sasha starts cooking simple meals for herself as a child in San Francisco, falling in love with her best friend Marcus before they tragically drift apart. Fifteen years later, she’s a celebrity chef in Los Angeles, extremely wealthy and successful. When she reconnects with Marcus, who is still trying to get his music career off the ground, they’re both reminded of their pasts and feelings for each other.

Available on Netflix | 90% Rotten Tomatoes

“Someone Great” (2019)

After music journalist Jenny, played by Gina Rodriguez, breaks up with her boyfriend of nine years, she and her two best friends decide to have one last adventure in New York City to distract Jenny before she leaves for her new job in San Francisco. While Jenny reflects on her newly ended relationship, the three enjoy their last night together while evaluating their different futures.

Available on Netflix | 83% Rotten Tomatoes

“Loving” (2016)

Based on an interracial marriage in the 1960s that led to the Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia, this film follows Richard and Mildred Loving as they defend their then-unacceptable relationship. Their story aligns with the current events that were happening throughout the country at that time, including the historic March on Washington.

Available on Netflix | 88% Rotten Tomatoes