Hyland declares for NBA Draft

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland declared for the NBA Draft on Saturday evening, leaving the Rams with two years of eligibility remaining.

“The past two years with Ram Nation have been the most exciting and rewarding time of my life,” Hyland wrote in a tweet. “The VCU experience will continue to be a part of who I am as a person and an athlete.”

Hyland is the first Ram to enter the draft with eligibility left since Larry Sanders did it in 2010. Sanders was drafted No. 15 overall by the Milwaukee Bucks that year.

The Wilmington, Delaware, native was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year this season after averaging 19.5 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Hyland logged a career-high 31 points against Western Carolina on Dec. 15 and recorded double figures in 20 of the team’s 21 games. He shot a 37% clip from deep this season, bringing his career 3-point shooting percentage to 40%.

The NBA Draft will take place on July 21 at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ABC and ESPN.