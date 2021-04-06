Spectrum editor’s list of films to watch

“Untouchable” (2019)

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, viewers can hear the stories of Hollywood actresses and colleagues who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse. In 2017, Weinstein’s sex offenses sparked a turning point in the #MeToo movement.

Available on Hulu | 87% Rotten Tomatoes

“The Blood is at the Doorstep” (2017)

This harrowing documentary follows the aftermath of the death of Dontre Hamilton, an unarmed Black man with schizophrenia who was shot 14 times by a Milwaukee police officer. Hamilton’s family and community question the police department’s actions, seeking justice and truth.

Available on Tubi | 100% Rotten Tomatoes

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020)

Starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, this film dramatizes a studio recording session of 1920s blues singer Ma Rainey, who feels she is poorly treated by her white producers. Her band is also entangled in its own drama, as the trumpeter Levee Green tries to break away from the group. Produced by Denzel Washington, Todd Black and Dany Wolf, this film was named one of the 10 best films of 2020 by the American Film Institute.

Available on Netflix | 98% Rotten Tomatoes

“The True Cost” (2015)

The damaging effects of quick and cheap clothing production, otherwise known as “fast fashion,” are explored in this jarring documentary. In 2013, a garment factory collapsed in Bangladesh, killing over 1,000 workers due to poor factory regulations. This film links the fashion industry to the poverty, sickness and environmental crises faced by developing nations.

Available on Tubi | 63% Rotten Tomatoes

“Parasite” (2019)

This dark comedy follows the Kim family, who are struggling to make ends meet. To stay afloat, they deceive the wealthy Parks family into hiring them as a tutor and art therapist. While working for the Parks, they take advantage of the family’s luxurious lifestyle. At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the film became the first South Korean film to win a Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at the festival. The following year, it won the Academy Award for Best Picture, making it the first non-English language film awarded the title.

Available on Hulu | 98% Rotten Tomatoes

“Ben is Back” (2018)

In this dramatic film, Julia Roberts plays a mom who tries to help her son, Ben, recover from drug addiction. Ben returns home from rehab prematurely to see his mom for Christmas, but brings more stress to the family than cheer.

Available on Hulu | 82% Rotten Tomatoes