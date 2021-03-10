Hyland named A-10 Player of the Year

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball took home four awards the Atlantic 10 announced on Wednesday, including Player of the Year.

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland won A-10 Player of the Year, becoming the first Ram to win the award. He’s the first Ram to win conference player of the year since Eric Maynor won CAA Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

Just don’t know how much that just meant to me.. overcame so much! 😢😢😢, I was two steps away from giving up basketball in 2018!! God kept his hand on me and kept me covered Idek what to feel rn!! Thank you Jesus for continuing to bless me 🙌🏽🙌🏽❤️!!! — Bizzy🌟 (@BizzyBones11) March 10, 2021

Hyland was first in made 3-pointers in the conference with 67 this season and averaged 19.4 points a game. He also scored in double figures in all but one of the games he played in this season, including three games of 30 or more points.

Junior forward Vince Williams earned third-team All-A-10 honors, his first all-conference award in his career. He’s averaging 10.6 points a game this season and is second on the team with 48 assists.

Sophomore forward Hason Ward was named to the A-10 All-Defensive Team, after averaging 2.4 blocks a game.

Freshman guard Ace Baldwin earned All-Rookie honors after starting all 25 games this season. He posted 111 assists this season, the second-most by a freshman in a season in program history.

The Rams will play St. Bonaventure in the A-10 championship game at the University of Dayton on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.