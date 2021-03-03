Memorial, virtual vigil held for Adam Oakes

Anna Chen, Contributing Writer

Students held a vigil Wednesday for VCU freshman Adam Oakes, who died over the weekend due to fraternity hazing from the university’s chapter of Delta Chi, according to his family.

The gathering, both on Zoom and in person at Monroe Park, was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for community members, family and friends of Adam who wished to speak and share memories of his life.

A memorial was held at the fountain in Monroe Park leading up to the vigil. The base of the fountain was decorated by students with painted portraits, candles and flowers.

Adam’s grandmother, Carol Oakes was “deeply moved” by the attention that has been given to her grandson’s death and the respect that has been paid to him.

“His loss is monumental to our family,” Carol Oakes said during the virtual vigil. “He was such a gentle giant.”

Carol Oakes said Adam was always affectionate, even as a young boy, and never hesitated to hug and kiss his grandparents in public.

“It’s just devastating, he was looking forward to college so much and to a bright future,” Carol Oakes said.

Freshman Alec Cardullo-Munoz, Adam’s roommate, spoke at the vigil about how Adam was one of the greatest people he knew. Cardullo-Munoz said Adam was someone he could always talk to and who would have his back no matter what.

“I just miss my friend,” Cardullo-Munoz said during the virtual vigil. “No matter what, I’m always going to love Adam like a brother.”

At the memorial site, sophomore criminal justice major Nick Gilmore expressed frustrations with Delta Chi, citing “negligence” from the fraternity.

Gilmore also said the fraternity “selfishly” hosted a party during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I strongly believe that we as people have a responsibility to protect each other, even at a cost to ourselves,” Gilmore said. “Their actions and inactions should have consequences beyond the suspension of their fraternity.”

Max Turner, a close friend of Adam’s, said they grew up playing Little League together, and described him as “truly a one of a kind.”

“I’ve never met someone like Adam and I don’t think I ever will again,” Turner said during the virtual vigil.

Turner said losing a best friend like Adam is hard, but replaying memories and finding new ones through talking to friends and Adam’s parents has been beneficial.

“His legacy is going to live on through the hearts of those that knew him,” Turner said. “We really lost a good one, and he’ll never be forgotten, and we all love him.”