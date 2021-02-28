Death of VCU freshman at Delta Chi event prompts investigation

Sahara Sriraman, Contributing Writer

VCU freshman Adam Oakes died over the weekend at a Delta Chi fraternity event. The university acknowledged the death and announced an investigation into the incident in a press release on Sunday.

VCU mourns the death of student Adam Oakes. This is a tragic loss for Adam's family and members of our community and we encourage any students in need of support to contact University Counseling Services at (804) 828-6200. pic.twitter.com/WiroQSQDpy — VCU (@VCU) February 28, 2021

“VCU mourns the death of student Adam Oakes, who was identified by authorities at an off-campus residence early Saturday,” the release stated.

The Richmond Police Department has opened an investigation into this incident and is working with the VCU Police Department, the release stated.

“This is a tragic loss for Adam’s family and members of our community,” the VCU release stated.

Students in need of support can contact University Counseling Services at 804-828-6200.

The national office for Delta Chi has released a cease-and-desist order to VCU’s fraternity chapter on Saturday, according to the release. VCU, while continuing its ongoing investigation, has taken “similar action.”

President Michael Rao replied to the release on Twitter, stating VCU will continue to work with law enforcement during the investigation.

We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own. I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s loved ones and closest friends. @VCU will continue to work closely with local law enforcement as the investigation develops. https://t.co/8VIzZ3qKYx — Michael Rao, Ph.D. (@VCUpresident) February 28, 2021

“We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own,” Rao said. “I offer my heartfelt sympathies to Adam’s loved ones and closest friends.”

The national Delta Chi organization released a statement Sunday stating that VCU’s chapter of the fraternity has been suspended.

We were devastated to learn of the death of a student at Virginia Commonwealth University and extend our condolences to the family, friends, and everyone touched by this heart-breaking news. pic.twitter.com/Wtnj6AavHX — Delta Chi (@DeltaChiHQ) February 28, 2021

“We were devastated to learn of the passing of a student at Virginia Commonwealth University and extend our condolences to the family, friends and everyone touched by this heart-breaking news,” the statement read.

Anyone who has information regarding Oakes’ death can contact VCU police at 804-828-1196 or Richmond Police Detective Michael Gouldman at 804-646-3915.