What’s happening: Jan. 20 events calendar

See Something

WED. 01/20

Israeli Film Festival

The 11th Annual Israeli Film Festival will provide viewers a greater understanding of Israeli culture through award-winning narrative and documentary films. This virtual film festival will take place Jan. 20-31 on the Weinstein Jewish Community Center’s website. The films’ descriptions and ticketing information are also included.

Times vary, $12 per film or $65 for all-film pass

FRI. 01/22

Drive-in movie night

“Groundhog Day,” the classic 1993 romantic comedy starring Bill Murray, will return to the big screen during an event at the Independence Golf Club. Attendees can also purchase refreshments and meals from the on-site pizzeria, Tavern 19. To purchase tickets, visit the event’s page on eventbrite.com.

6 p.m., Independence Golf Club, 600 Founders Bridge Blvd. $20

Do Something

THURS. 01/21

Beginner Jazz Dance Class

RVA Swing Studio hosts weekly jazz dance classes, as they seek to foster a growing appreciation for the history and origins of jazz music. Instructor Erica Vess will lead classes via Zoom, and no experience is necessary. Attendees should register online at rvaswing.com to receive the link to join. For more information, email rvaswing@gmail.com.

7 p.m., Tickets start at $10

FRI. 01/22

Self-Guided Richmond History Tour

The Valentine offers free, self-guided walking tours of varying areas of the city, such as Shockoe Bottom, the Fan and Richmond Cemeteries. Participants can explore at their own pace, with the tours including route details, directions and the history of certain sites along the way, like monuments, warehouses and murals. Information for the tours can be found on The Valentine’s website, thevalentine.org. For any questions, email education@thevalentine.org.

Locations vary.

Learn Something

THURS. 01/21

China-Burma-India Theater

The Virginia War Memorial will explore the China-Burma-India Theater, a U.S. military designation where World War II battles occurred. At this free lecture, some of the men who were there will speak and present archived war materials. Register at vawarmemorial.org to receive the Zoom link. For more information, contact Morgan Guyer, the assistant director of education, at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

THURS. 01/21

VCU Libraries Community Zoom

In this installment titled “Removing Barriers to Share Important Stories: The VPM + ICA Community Media Center,” African American studies professor Chioke I’Anson will discuss the free recording studio at VCU. Participants can register for this free, virtual discussion by emailing the VCU Libraries Development Office at libdevelop@vcu.edu for the Zoom link.

10:30 – 11 a.m.