Tagwa Shammet, Opinions Editor

Tea timers, I have an 8-year-old brother. I take him to the park frequently, and I’ve realized he has a bad habit of digging his feet into the sand when I say it’s time to leave. He stays put, fighting so we don’t have to go home. It’s irritating, but I must say it is cute.

President Donald Trump and my young brother have that in common. When they don’t want to leave, they plant their feet and refuse. The only difference: when the president of the nation does it, it is not so cute.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is going to be the 46th president of our nation, and Trump will not be returning to office for another term. In his usual elegance and maturity, the president has refused to concede and continues to tarnish the electoral system in an effort to hold onto office.

Let me tell you something, Mr. President. Your win in 2016 highlighted the true stain that is the electoral college. You defended the system when it suited you, but now it’s cheating? How would we know who won if the counting stopped, Mr. President? Enlighten me.

I can’t fault Trump’s refusal to step down. I, too, would be terrified if I went from being the most powerful man in the world to a man who has to actually pay his taxes. Better yet, the president will downgrade from being the commander-in-chief to a defendant in a grand jury investigation.

After Biden’s inauguration, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s ongoing investigation of the Trump family and their dealings will become extremely dangerous for Trump.

It seems like the lame-duck president is suddenly being held accountable for his actions. Perhaps if rule of law had been applied to the man prior to his loss, he wouldn’t be so defiant to leave office. Mr. President, you’re an impeached official. Isn’t that enough embarrassment for a lifetime?

Of course, Trump argued that he is — yet again — being targeted by the Democrats. I understand the district attorney, Cyrus Vance, Jr., is a Democrat, but could it be possible that you are guilty of the crimes he’s accused you of?

The claims of corruption and cheating Trump has insinuated during his term have divided this nation greatly. In 2019, Pew Research Center reported that only 17% of Americans had trust in their government. Americans are struggling in their faith of the same system meant to protect them. Spewing lies will not help strengthen the public’s bond with their officials.

Mr. President, being the leader of this free world is truly an honor anybody would be saddened to give up. However, your loss is another man’s gain; a treasure beyond belief. Take your loss with stride and focus on the legal battles you have ahead of you.

Who protects you from the government when you’re no longer in the government, right? I hope you have better luck in 2024. And that’s the tea.