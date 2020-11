During COVID-19 and nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, The CT has continued to provide accurate, live coverage of events affecting the VCU and Richmond communities. Click here for our breaking news section.

After VCU switched to online courses in March, The CT transitioned to an online-only publication. As student workers, our pay ended in early May. We understand the importance of local news and continue to provide frequent updates online and on social media. Click here to donate to our publication.

If you or someone you know has been affected by COVID-19 or other recent events, please submit a story tip here.

Questions? Contact Executive Editor Andrew Ringle at ringlea@commonwealthtimes.org.