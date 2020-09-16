Still Woozy talks self-producing, returns with new single, ‘BS’

Iman Mekonen, Spectrum Editor

Despite being signed to a record label, Sven Gamsky, better known as Still Woozy, continues to self-produce his music. He said the beautiful part about his choice is the ability to curate different sounds, which he boasts in his new single “BS.”

“I always try to make something that keeps my interest,” Gamsky said, “and then there’s all these different things I want to try, so I wouldn’t say that’s really indicative of stuff that’s coming.”

Gamsky said having creative control of his music allows him to give listeners a personal and unique “headphone experience” with small background noises that would be otherwise hard to notice.

“BS,” released Thursday, is a steady and smooth track, complemented by a melodic mix of electronic and natural

instruments. It’s Still Woozy’s latest since “Window” dropped in April. The slow tempo in “BS” marks a starkdifference from its upbeat predecessor.

Still Woozy sat down with reporters from several publications, including The Commonwealth Times, in a Sept. 8 virtual press conference to discuss his new single and musical style.

Gamsky’s music is a blend of multiple genres, ranging from neo-soul to psychedelic indie pop. Due to a plethora of influences, the artist said he can never describe his own music.

“I don’t want to ever get stuck in a genre, because I don’t want to be limited to just one thing,” Gamsky said during the press event. “I have too many ideas to be stuck in one place and … I don’t want people to get used to this one thing either.”

The pandemic halted Still Woozy’s summer tour that featured around 30 shows. Gamsky said he misses live performances and the energy of crowds.

“The best shows are the shows that have no separation between the viewer and the crowd,” Gamsky said. “If it was up to me, I would be in the crowd the whole time just kind of moshing or just interacting.”

Before COVID-19, Gamsky said his work style didn’t allow him to complete one task at a time, which made it challenging to create music on tour. Now, the artist said he’s had time to work on more projects.

“I love playing with sounds and textures. It’s just … so much fun to make beats basically, and create something out of nothing,” Gamsky said. “It kind of always blows my mind a little bit.”

Before his solo career, Gamsky was in a band called Feed Me Jack for four years. Gamsky said the band broke up after their fourth album due to musical differences.

Gamsky signed to Interscope Records in 2017. He said transitioning to a solo career has both its highs and lows.

“Lows are just like, being a critical person — self critical person,” the artist said, “dealing with my own mental stuff and getting stuck on things and not having people to really bounce it off of.”

In the past, Still Woozy has collaborated with fellow indie artist Omar Apollo in the song “Ipanema.”

At home, Gamsky’s been listening to Dominic Fike’s “What Could Possibly Go Wrong,” which followed a release of five singles as well as Fike’s 2018 EP. Gamsky said its mix of genres makes him excited to release a record in the future.

Gamsky said his fiancee, the color purple and his dog, Bimo, are constant inspirations in his life. His fiancee created the album art for all his singles, including “BS.”

“She just inspires me, she inspires my art,” Gamsky said. “I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily her art. It’s more like, she puts art into every little thing she does.”

The single’s art continues a trend in the artist’s discography — abstract art with bright, neon colors.

“BS” is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.