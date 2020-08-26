VCU ‘quietly’ converts Honors College building into COVID-19 isolation unit

Hannah Eason, Managing Editor

Andrew Ringle, Executive Editor

Floors of VCU’s Honors College building will be used to house residential students who test positive for COVID-19, according to a university spokesperson.

The plan calls for converting the seventh floor of the building immediately, followed by the fifth and sixth floors as needed — creating up to 160 additional spaces for students who need to stay in isolation.

“Students could move in as soon as this week, but the exact day will depend on need,” College of Humanities and Sciences Dean Jennifer Malat said in an email to employees that was shared with The Commonwealth Times.

Isolating students will use the rear entrance to the Honors College and will access their rooms by the rear elevator, according to the email, “and will not need to leave their rooms until they are cleared for release.”

“I recognize the pandemic has been an especially challenging time for those who work in the Honors College building,” Malat said in the email. “I appreciate your patience as we help to create a space that will help prevent students who have tested positive for coronavirus from interacting with the general population.”

VCU spokesperson Michael Porter said deans and chairs began notifying their departments about the Honors College conversion this morning after the decision was made last night. Porter said all classes in the Honors College are being relocated, and that VCU is “looking at” relocating offices and labs in the building.

“The change will have no impact on workspace or access to offices or labs,” Porter said in an email. “Staff and faculty will not be interacting with COVID-19 positive students in the workplace.”

Porter said GRCIII, which has a capacity of 54, was at risk of running out of isolation space. The spokesperson said a single cluster of 44 people in VCU Athletics tested positive as of Aug. 26.

In the Honors College, students will receive food and medication via delivery, and employees will monitor the building entrance. The building’s HVAC system is under maintenance so that there are no pathways for air to enter into the lower floors for the upper floors, Porter said.

The email from Malat was shared by an employee who works in the Honors College building and wished to remain anonymous. On Wednesday, they saw maintenance crews preparing rooms for conversion. The employee said they later received the announcement indirectly and “as an afterthought.”

“We are, in my unit, terrified,” the employee said. “They prepared this quietly and secretly, and waited until the last possible minute to inform anyone. They know it looks bad preparing another quarantine dorm.”

VCU and VCU Health System prepared the Honors College in April to be used as a potential overflow hospital for non-COVID-19 patients. Student belongings were removed from the building without their knowledge and moved to a nearby storage facility.

The employee said that in the university’s decision to plan another conversion without consulting employees, “they decided our health and safety doesn’t matter.”

“We are underpaid, understaffed, overworked, and now they take it further, and in the process, try to keep secret the need for MORE students to quarantine,” the employee said in a direct message. “They are risking the health of staff, of students, of faculty.”