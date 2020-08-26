COVID-19: tracking active cases, testing across Va. colleges

CT Staff Report

As of Aug. 25, VCU’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 63 active student cases on campus and 13 VCU employee cases, bringing the total number of cases reported to VCU to 76.

The dashboard was created on Aug. 20 to track COVID-19 cases, quarantines and testing among students and faculty.

Currently, 53 students living on campus are in isolation, which separates people who have tested positive for the virus from those who are not sick. Eighty-five are in quarantine to restrict movement and monitor any COVID-19 symptoms after a potential exposure.

VCU’s asymptomatic prevalence testing began Aug. 17 to keep track of VCU’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in their residential students, non-residential students and faculty. VCU has a 2.6% positivity rate in COVID-19 cases with 1 in 38 total tests being positive.

Off-campus students can opt-in to the asymptomatic prevalence testing by filling out an online form. According to a message from leadership, VCU will provide viral throat swab tests, “not the more invasive nasopharyngeal swab in the nose.”

COVID-19 at other Virginia schools

College of William & Mary

Pre-arrival student positives: 13

Employee positives: <10

COVID-19 tests given: 5,026

7-day positivity rate: .33%

James Madison University

Cumulative positive cases: 28

COVID-19 tests given: 620

Positivity rate: 0.65%

Radford University

COVID-19 tests given: 1,705

Positivity rate: 5.75%

University of Richmond

Current active cases: 3

Total cumulative cases: 9

COVID-19 tests given: 3,102

Positivity rate: .03%

Virginia Tech

Cumulative positive cases: 21

Positive test results this week: 16

7-day positivity rate: 0.3%

Some universities, including the University of Virginia and George Mason University, do not have active COVID-19 dashboards.

Last updated Aug. 25 at 11:45 p.m. For regional, demographic and COVID-19 testing data in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard.