A-10 postpones VCU soccer, volleyball and other fall sports due to COVID-19

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

The Atlantic 10 announced fall sports will be postponed to the spring in a statement on Friday morning.

Following the decision, VCU has postponed its competitive fall schedules for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, cross country, volleyball, men’s and women’s tennis, and golf.

“The league intends to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports in the 2021 spring semester,” the statement read. “Safety, health and the well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the campus community at large is the primary concern and responsibility of the Atlantic 10 Conference and its member institutions.

The A-10 created a “look-in window” in mid-September to reevaluate the fall season if COVID-19 cases have been “substantially reduced.” The statement noted that if the virus does not subside during the window, then the league will not proceed with fall sports until the spring.

“Addressing the immediate return of fall sport student-athletes was the priority in working with every institution’s campus to assure a safe return to school with an opportunity to compete in the winter and spring sports as well as the postponed fall sports competitions,” the league wrote.

The announcement follows the Colonial Athletic Conference’s move to cancel the conference’s football season on Thursday.

The A-10 canceled the men’s basketball tournament as well as spring sports this past season due to COVID-19. The 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season was not affected by today’s announcement.