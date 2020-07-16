VCU committee recommends removal of Confederacy-affiliated chapel, building names, memorabilia

This archived photo shows the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel when it was dedicated in November 1960. Photo courtesy of VCU University Relations

Hannah Eason, Managing Editor

VCU’s Committee on Commemoration and Memorials is recommending the removal or de-commemoration of 14 plaques, building names, portraits and other memorabilia associated with the Confederacy and the Civil War. 

The recommendations are open for public comment until July 24 at 5 p.m. Below are a list of proposed actions, the name or honoree’s connection to the Confederate army and a link for public comment. This information can also be found at inclusive.vcu.edu/public-comment

VCU announced it would audit Confederate names and symbols after the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

The committee recommended one commemoration — adding the name Murry DePillars to a School of the Arts building. The building has not been determined. 

Murry DePillars served as the dean of the VCU School of the Arts from 1976-95 and assistant dean from 1970-75. When he retired, he was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus and a Presidential Medallion. DePillars died in his Richmond home in 2008.

MCV campus

This plaque honoring Simon Baruch sits in the Egyptian Building lobby in-between two entrances to the Baruch Auditorium. Photo by Hannah Eason

Baruch Auditorium was named for Simon Baruch, an MCV graduate and surgeon in the Confederate army. His son, philanthropist Bernard Baruch, donated $100,000 to renovate the Egyptian Building in 1939. 

There is a plaque commemorating Baruch’s service in the auditorium lobby and a plaque outside of the Egyptian building stating MCV’s involvement in the Civil War. The committee recommends the de-commemoration and removal of the plaque in the lobby. 

To make a public comment on the committee’s recommendations on the Baruch Auditorium, visit this Google Form.

Completed in 1846, the Egyptian Building at 1223 E. Marshall St. is a designated National Historic Landmark as an example of Egyptian Revival architecture. Photo by Hannah Eason

Dooley Hospital is no longer standing on the MCV campus, but the building’s entrance was retained with the name etched in limestone. John Dooley served in the Confederate army.

The committee recommends the de-commemoration and removal of all mentions on campus. To make a public comment on the committee’s recommendations on Dooley Hospital, visit this Google Form.

Dooley Hospital’s entrance sits behind a bust of Hippocrates on MCV campus. The Greek physician faces Marshall Street adjacent to the Egyptian Building. Photo by Hannah Eason
Plaques are located in the back of the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel. Photo courtesy of VCU University Relations

Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel was created using a $30,000 gift from the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The chapel, used by the MCV community, initially included a Confederate flag that was removed a few years ago. The chapel, found on the 17th floor of the West Hospital, and several plaques honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis were established in 1960.

The committee recommends the de-commemoration, permanent closure of the chapel and removal of four plaques referencing Davis and Kathryn Wittichen, then-president of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, on the MCV campus. 

To make a public comment on the committee’s recommendations on the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel, visit this Google Form.

Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel plaques
The bulletin from the Medical College of Virginia is dedicated to the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel. Photo courtesy of VCU University Relations
The McGuire Hall and McGuire Hall Annex houses administrative offices, classrooms, laboratories, Human Resources training facilities and a human science research facility. Photo by Hannah Eason

McGuire Hall at 1112 E. Clay St. was named in honor of Hunter Holmes McGuire. McGuire joined the Confederate army and later served as the medical director of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s second corps. After the war, McGuire returned to Richmond and became chair of surgery at MCV.

In 1893, he founded the College Physicians and Surgeons, later called the University College of Medicine, which became part of MCV in 1913. The building was dedicated to McGuire in 1927 by the MCV Board of Visitors.

During the war, Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens used the UCM building as a temporary residence. The building burned in 1910, and the Confederate Memorial Literary Society placed a plaque outside of the new building noting Stephen’s residency. 

The committee recommends the de-commemoration and removal of the McGuire Hall name. To make a public comment on the committee’s recommendation, visit this Google Form

Inside of McGuire Hall is a bust of the former MCV professor of surgery. His son, Stuart McGuire, served as a dean, president and member of the MCV Board of Visitors. The committee recommends removing the plaque about Stephens and the McGuire bust from campus. To make a public comment on the committee’s recommendations on removing these memorabilia, visit this Google Form

On the corner of McGuire Hall at Clay and N. 12 streets, a plaque states that Alexander H. Stephens, vice president of the Confederate States of America, lived in the former building. Photo by Hannah Eason
The MCV Alumni House on E. Clay St. houses the School of Medicine’s Development Office and meeting spaces. Photo by Hannah Eason

MCV Alumni House at 1016 E. Clay St. complements the architecture of the Maupin-Maury House, formerly located where the Ambulatory Care Center was built. MCV Founder Socrates Maupin built the house and later sold it to his cousin Robert Maupin. 

Matthew Fontaine Maury stayed at the house during the Civil War and conducted experiments with underwater torpedoes that he was developing for the Confederate navy. The Confederate Memorial Literary Society placed a plaque on the house honoring Maury’s work in 1910. The new alumni house displays this plaque and an additional plaque, detailing the Maupin-Maury House, placed in 1993.

The committee recommends petitioning VCU Health to de-commemorate and remove the plaque honoring Matthew Fontaine Maury and the plaque mentioning the Maupin-Maury House. 

To make a public comment on the committee’s recommendations on the MCV Alumni House, visit this Google Form.

Two plaques –– noting Matthew Fontaine Maury’s torpedo invention and the Maupin-Maury House –– sit on the MCV Alumni House’s brick wall. Photo by Hannah Eason

Tompkins-McCaw Library at 509 N. 12th St. honors five members of two Virginia families: Christopher Tompkins, J. McCaw Tompkins, Sally Tompkins, James B. McCaw and Walter Drew McCaw. The MCV Board of Visitors made the name change after a suggestion from Comptroller Major-General and then-MCV administrator William F. Tompkins. 

James McCaw was the organizer and commander of Chimborazo Hospital during the Civil War. Sally Tompkins operated a private Richmond hospital and received army commission from the Confederacy. The committee recommends the removal of the library’s name. To make a public comment on that recommendation, visit this Google Form

In the library, there is a plaque listing the five namesakes and their accomplishments. There are also several portraits of faculty members who contributed to the Confederacy. One portrait is of John Syng Dorsey Cullen, a surgeon and medical director in the Confederate army, wearing a Civil War uniform. Cullen was later chairman of surgery and dean of faculty at MCV. The committee recommends removing the plaque and portrait. To make a public comment on these recommendations, visit this Google Form

Tompkins-McCaw Library at 509 N. 12th St. Photo by Hannah Eason
Along with Cabell Library, Tompkins-McCaw Library was closed in March due to COVID-19. Photo by Hannah Eason

Wood Memorial Building is named for Judson B. Wood, a Richmond dentist and private in the Confederate army, and his wife. Wood donated heavily to MCV and helped fund the Wood building at 521 N. 11th St. 

The committee recommends de-commemorating and removing the name and associations from MCV campus. To make a public comment on this recommendation, visit this Google Form.

The Wood Memorial Building houses clinics, administrative and academic offices and units of the School of Dentistry. Photo by Hannah Eason

Monroe Park campus

The Fitzhugh Lee Monument honors Confederate general Robert E. Lee’s nephew, Fitzhugh Lee. He served in the Civil and Spanish-American wars and was the 40th governor of Virginia. 

The committee recommends petitioning the city to de-commemorate and remove the Fitzhugh Lee monument in Monroe Park, which is already in progress. To make a public comment on this recommendation, visit this Google Form

The 7th Army Corps Veterans Association and Auxiliary placed this cross honoring Fitzhugh Lee in Monroe Park in 1911. The City of Richmond removed the statue on July 9. Photo courtesy of VCU University Relations

Ginter House at 901 W. Franklin St. was named for businessman Lewis Ginter, who served as a major in the Confederate army. He built the home, which was later acquired by Richmond Professional Institute. As a philanthropist and entrepreneur, he financed the building of the Jefferson Hotel, owned a newspaper and supported many charities.

The committee recommends the de-commemoration and removal of all mentions on campus. To make a public comment on this recommendation, visit this Google Form.

Near Shafer Street, the Ginter House holds the offices for the provost, academic and faculty affairs, finance administrators, the Office of Planning and Decision Support and the Center for Community Engagement and Impact. Photo by Hannah Eason

Harrison House holds the Department of African American Studies and is named for Fort Harrison, which was used by Confederate forces during the Civil War.

The committee recommends the removal of the name “Harrison” from the building at 816 W. Franklin St. To make a public comment on this recommendation, visit this Google Form

Harrison House on Franklin Street houses the Department of African American Studies. Photo by Hannah Eason

The Howitzer Statue honors the Richmond Howitzers Artillery Battalion’s service during the Civil War. The Richmond Howitzer Association erected the statue in 1892.

The committee recommends petitioning the city to de-commemorate and remove the Howitzer Monument, which is already in progress. The statue was pulled down during a protest on June 16. To make a public comment on this recommendation, visit this Google Form.

The Howitzer monument stood in a grass area between the W. E. Singleton Center and James W. Black Music Center. Photo by Andrew Ringle
The statue honoring Richmond Confederate soldiers in the Howitzer Battalion lays next to its pedestal after being torn down during a protest on June 16. Photo by Andrew Ringle

The Joseph Bryan Statue in Monroe Park honors Richmond newspaper publisher and philanthropist Joseph Bryan. Bryan served with the Confederacy’s Richmond Howitzers and Colonel John Mosby’s cavalry brigade during the Civil War.

The committee recommends petitioning the city to de-commemorate and remove the Joseph Bryan Statue, which is already in progress. To make a public comment on this recommendation, visit this Google Form.

The statue honoring Joseph Bryan was removed from its base on July 9. The monument’s pedestal sits in Monroe Park. Photo by Hannah Eason
The pedestal of W.C. Wickham’s statue sits in Monroe Park. Photo by Hannah Eason

The W.C. Wickham Monument honors Confederate general, state senator and vice president of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad, Williams Carter Wickham. The statue, sculpted by Edward Valentine, was erected by Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad employees in 1891.

The committee recommends petitioning the city to de-commemorate and remove the W.C. Wickham Monument, which is already in progress. The statue was pulled down during a protest on June 6. To make a public comment on this recommendation, visit this Google Form.

The statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham lays beside its base in Monroe Park after being pulled down on June 6. Photo by Andrew Ringle

