Police use chemical agents to disperse ‘unlawful’ gathering at J.E.B. Stuart statue in Richmond

Andrew Ringle, Executive Editor
Richmond and Virginia State police officers deployed what appeared to be pepper spray, flash bangs and tear gas on demonstrators and reporters at the J.E.B. Stuart memorial on Sunday.
Protesters attempted to pull down the statue with rope before officers from the Richmond Police Department responded. Police announced through bullhorns that the gathering had been declared “unlawful,” urging protesters to disperse or face arrests or chemical agents.
VIDEO: Listen to me yell “I’m press” at officers as they started to use pepper spray on demonstrators. They sprayed me in my face and covered my phone. Shortly after, I was thrown to ground my an officer I bumped into. pic.twitter.com/Z6JJ79TSdY
— Andrew Ringle (@aeringle) June 22, 2020
More than 30 Richmond Police officers responded to the scene, and additional officers from Virginia State Police arrived at 9:50 p.m.
Richmond Police declared the demonstrations near the Stuart statue unlawful at around 9:20 p.m., the department tweeted on Sunday.
Some protesters threw bottles of liquid at police officers and returned flash bangs and tear gas devices that were rolled by police toward the crowd.
Richmond City Council representative Michael Jones arrived at the statue shortly after police used force to disperse crowds. Jones said he told police he was concerned about children gathered near the statue of Robert E. Lee one block away on Monument Avenue.
Around midnight on Sunday, City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch asked for the city’s Confederate monuments to be removed immediately for public safety, among other reasons.
For public safety reasons, (among all other reasons we support taking down the Confederate Monuments) @thedrmikejones and I are calling for their immediate removal as other cities across the nation have done. @NBC12 @nedoliver @ByRobertoR @__MarkRobinson
— Stephanie Lynch (@Stephanie4RVA) June 22, 2020
The use of police force follows several nights of peaceful demonstrations at the Robert E. Lee monument. Thousands gathered in Richmond throughout the weekend to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, some of whom received news of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Captain William “Jody” Blackwell was appointed as interim police chief of RPD on Tuesday following former police chief William Smith’s resignation. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney requested Smith’s resignation the morning after two consecutive nights of armed police responses to demonstrations at the police headquarters on Grace Street.
Blackwell said during a press conference on Thursday that police would “get the city back.” Sunday was the first night that Richmond Police used pepper spray and tear gas on demonstrators since Blackwell’s appointment.
It’s about time the police have stood their ground and taken charge ! These people , rioters , criminals have had their way long enough , it’s time for the people of Richmond to Demand some normalcy.
These actions are not acceptable to the majority of people and it serves no purpose except to continue unrest in our city and state ! What these “ people” are doing is against the law!!!! Arrest them , lock them up ! They will have their day in court !! If littlest Johnny were out there graffiting a store front or just an old building he would be arrested and ordered to pay restitution !!! What makes these thugs , vandals above the law ? The police did the right thing ! Stop tying their hands up , let them do their jobs ! And if news reporters get in the way of the spray I would say your too close !
Judy, I have some questions about your shared perspective here. Is putting “people” in quotation marks a subtle attempt to dehumanize the citizens protesting police brutality and excessive force? Are you advocating for the police force to employ chemical weapons banned in international warfare on the citizens they are sworn to serve and protect?
Due to qualified immunity, police are frequently exempt from repercussions for breaking the law and/or violating citizens’ Constitutional rights. Do you think police should not be held accountable to the law?
Have you looked into what Richmond city council members Stephanie Lynch and Michael Jones have to say about this issue?
Seriously all of this is nothing new. Everyone has a right to protest in this country. However everyone who does, should realize that when property is destroyed or vandalized one is subject to arrest. That includes Ms. Lynch & Mr. Jones. When you put yourself in harm’s way there’s a chance you might get hurt. I assume as city council members Ms. Lynch & Mr. Jones are adults. The police are there to protect law-bidding citizens, property & maintain order. A crowd in the middle of the night on a city street trying to destroy city property seems to be a recipe for trouble. You reap what you sow.