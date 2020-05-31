Second night of Richmond protest over killing of George Floyd reaches Confederate monuments

Eduardo Acevedo, News Editor

Hannah Eason, Managing Editor

Hundreds gathered in downtown Richmond on Saturday for a second night of protests, which sparked nationwide after the death of a black man in police custody. The demonstration brought vandalism to Confederate statues and local businesses.

Multiple businesses near VCU, including Whole Foods, CVS and Verizon on West Broad Street, were vandalized and graffitied during the protest.

Protestors broke down the glass door and windows of the 24 Hour CVS on West Broad street. They have begun storming the CVS. pic.twitter.com/VttOxSMPPv — Eduardo Acevedo (@edace2936) May 31, 2020

On Monument Avenue, statues commemorating Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis were tagged with “Fuck Cops,” “RIP George Floyd” and “ACAB,” an acronym for “all cops are bastards.” At one point a protester climbed the Jefferson Davis statue, hung a noose around its neck and rallied other protesters to pull the statue down, which was unsuccessful.

Police used rubber bullets, tear gas canisters and mace on protesters. Richmond SWAT teams appeared frequently and attempted to break up crowds. WRIC ABC8 News reported that two Capitol police officers are in the hospital with leg injuries after being struck with a baseball bat and beer bottle near Capitol Square.

As the crowd moved westward on Franklin Street around 11:30 p.m., one protester threw a brick into the glass door of Beth Ahabah, a Jewish synagogue. The protester who threw the brick was chastised by other members of the crowd for not keeping the protest peaceful.

Someone just threw a brick, shattering one of the windows of the Congregation of Beth Ahabah, a synagogue. pic.twitter.com/rnpvKpkZRJ — Eduardo Acevedo (@edace2936) May 31, 2020

Protesters emerged from Hanover Avenue onto Arthur Ashe Boulevard when the energy in the crowd shifted. People in the crowd looked at each other before one said “not the VMFA.”

That was when the protesters’ attention was aimed at the Daughters of the Confederacy building, which neighbors the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

The protesters quickly swarmed the steps of the building and began tagging the walls and breaking windows with rocks and skateboards. People in the crowd lit the curtains inside the building’s windows on fire before continuing down Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, whose death was caught on video. In the video, a white officer can be seen holding his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd can be heard saying “I can’t breathe.”

On Friday in Richmond, police used tear gas as hundreds of protesters moved from downtown to VCU’s campus. A GRTC Pulse bus was damaged, graffitied and set on fire during the protest.

The protest on Friday brought damage to VCU’s campus, including broken windows and doors, graffiti, damaged vehicles and debris fires, university spokesperson Mike Porter said in an email.

VCU President Michael Rao released a statement on Friday in response to Floyd’s death, saying he was “appalled, horrified, distressed and sickened all at once.”

“So to be reminded time and time again that skin color still influences mobility and even vitality more than a college degree, more than class status and zip code, disturbs me deeply,” Rao said in the release. “We are reminded again what can be so easily undone by the exercise of someone’s privilege and prejudice.”

On Twitter, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the protests were a result of “built up pain,” but “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

What you’re seeing around this country and saw in Richmond last night is built up pain. I feel that, and it hurts. I know it could have been me or my brother. But two wrongs don’t make a right. If you love this city, you’ll express your pain without hurting others. #RVAStrong https://t.co/5NZTLlaGaw — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) May 30, 2020