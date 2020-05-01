The CT wins 27 state, regional and national awards in design, writing, photography

Hannah Eason, Managing Editor
Andrew Ringle, Executive Editor
2019 VPA News & Advertising Contest
The Commonwealth Times was recognized for 16 writing, design, photography and illustration awards in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.
Photography Division
First Place General News Photo: Erin Edgerton
- First Place Sports Feature Photo: Erin Edgerton
- First Place Sports News Photo: Jon Mirador
- Second Place Breaking News Photo: Erin Edgerton
- Second Place General News Photo: Erin Edgerton
Design and Presentation Division
- First Place Front Page: CT Staff
- First Place General Makeup: CT Staff
- First Place Page Design: Andy Caress
- First Place Sports Pages: Noah Fleischman, Jeffrey Pohanka, Ryan Rich
- Second Place Page Design: Jeffrey Pohanka
- Third Place Special Sections or Special Editions: Saffeya Ahmed, Georgia Geen, Ryan Rich
Writing Division
- First Place Editorial Writing: Tagwa Shammet
Opinion: I appreciate your white guilt, but I really don’t want it
- First Place Education Writing Portfolio: Hannah Eason, Georgia Geen, Katie Hollowell, Anya Sczerzenie
- Second Place General News Writing: Fadel Allassan
- Second Place Sports Writing Portfolio: Noah Fleischman
Graphics, Illustrations and Art Division
- First Place Illustrations: Steck Von
Brandon’s Angle: Films by African-American creators commemorate black history
Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence
Editors of The CT were recognized in the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Mark of Excellence Awards. Entries were judged by journalism professionals with at least three years of experience.
Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students
- Finalist: “From Rice, to VCU, to the big dance, Rhoades and Evans make no excuses,” Noah Fleischman
From Rice, to VCU, to the big dance, Rhoades and Evans make no excuses
Editorial Writing
- Finalist: Tagwa Shammet
Breaking News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
- Finalist: Jon Mirador
Virginia Democrats secure trifecta majority for the first time since 1993
Editorial Cartooning
- Finalist: Sammy Newman
General News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students
- Finalist: Erin Edgerton
College Media Association 2018-2019 Pinnacle Awards
The CT placed in four categories as part of the College Media Association’s annual contest. The Pinnacle Awards recognize student work produced for college media organizations across the country.
- Second Place: Four Year University, Weekly Newspaper of the Year
- Second Place: Best Newspaper Front Page
- Third Place: Best Editorial Illustration
- Honorable Mention: Best Newspaper Sports Paper/Spread
Associated Collegiate Press
The CT won the 2019 Newspaper Pacemaker Award, known as the “Pulitzer Prize of student journalism,” for the first time in the publication’s history at the Fall National College Media Convention on Nov. 2.
- 2019 Newspaper Pacemaker Award
For the first time ever, @theCT won a Pacemaker 😭 I have never been prouder of my staff and how hard we work every day. Thank you to everyone, past and present, who has made The Commonwealth Times what it is today. #collegemedia19 pic.twitter.com/CCtgp10S4w
— Georgia Geen (@georgia_geen) November 2, 2019
- Second Place: Four Year Weekly Newspaper
- Best in Show Award
