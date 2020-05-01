The CT wins 27 state, regional and national awards in design, writing, photography

Hannah Eason, Managing Editor
Andrew Ringle, Executive Editor

2019 VPA News & Advertising Contest 

The Commonwealth Times was recognized for 16 writing, design, photography and illustration awards in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.

Photography Division

First Place General News Photo: Erin Edgerton

  • First Place Sports Feature Photo: Erin Edgerton
  • First Place Sports News Photo: Jon Mirador
  • Second Place Breaking News Photo: Erin Edgerton
  • Second Place General News Photo: Erin Edgerton
Photo Editor Jon Mirador won First Place in the Sports News Photo category of the 2019 Virginia Press Association awards for this photo, taken during the VCU Men’s basketball game against North Texas in November. Photo by Jon Mirador

Design and Presentation Division

  • First Place Front Page: CT Staff
  • First Place General Makeup: CT Staff
  • First Place Page Design: Andy Caress
  • First Place Sports Pages: Noah Fleischman, Jeffrey Pohanka, Ryan Rich
  • Second Place Page Design: Jeffrey Pohanka
  • Third Place Special Sections or Special Editions: Saffeya Ahmed, Georgia Geen, Ryan Rich

Writing Division

  • First Place Editorial Writing: Tagwa Shammet

Opinion: I appreciate your white guilt, but I really don’t want it

  • First Place Education Writing Portfolio: Hannah Eason, Georgia Geen, Katie Hollowell, Anya Sczerzenie

VCU pilots new Wi-Fi tracking program for class attendance

Graphics, Illustrations and Art Division

  • First Place Illustrations: Steck Von

Brandon’s Angle: Films by African-American creators commemorate black history

Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence

Editors of The CT were recognized in the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Mark of Excellence Awards. Entries were judged by journalism professionals with at least three years of experience.

Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

  • Finalist: “From Rice, to VCU, to the big dance, Rhoades and Evans make no excuses,” Noah Fleischman

From Rice, to VCU, to the big dance, Rhoades and Evans make no excuses

Editorial Writing

Breaking News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

  • Finalist: Jon Mirador

Virginia Democrats secure trifecta majority for the first time since 1993

Editorial Cartooning

General News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

  • Finalist: Erin Edgerton

Richmond marches for women and minority rights

 

College Media Association 2018-2019 Pinnacle Awards

The CT placed in four categories as part of the College Media Association’s annual contest. The Pinnacle Awards recognize student work produced for college media organizations across the country.

  • Second Place: Four Year University, Weekly Newspaper of the Year
  • Second Place: Best Newspaper Front Page

  • Third Place: Best Editorial Illustration
  • Honorable Mention: Best Newspaper Sports Paper/Spread

Associated Collegiate Press

The CT won the 2019 Newspaper Pacemaker Award, known as the “Pulitzer Prize of student journalism,” for the first time in the publication’s history at the Fall National College Media Convention on Nov. 2.

  • 2019 Newspaper Pacemaker Award

  • Second Place: Four Year Weekly Newspaper
  • Best in Show Award

