The CT wins 27 state, regional and national awards in design, writing, photography

Hannah Eason, Managing Editor

Andrew Ringle, Executive Editor

2019 VPA News & Advertising Contest

The Commonwealth Times was recognized for 16 writing, design, photography and illustration awards in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.

Photography Division

First Place General News Photo: Erin Edgerton

First Place Sports Feature Photo: Erin Edgerton

First Place Sports News Photo: Jon Mirador

Second Place Breaking News Photo: Erin Edgerton

Second Place General News Photo: Erin Edgerton

Design and Presentation Division

First Place Front Page: CT Staff

First Place General Makeup: CT Staff

First Place Page Design: Andy Caress

First Place Sports Pages: Noah Fleischman, Jeffrey Pohanka, Ryan Rich

Second Place Page Design: Jeffrey Pohanka

Third Place Special Sections or Special Editions: Saffeya Ahmed, Georgia Geen, Ryan Rich

Writing Division

First Place Editorial Writing: Tagwa Shammet

First Place Education Writing Portfolio: Hannah Eason, Georgia Geen, Katie Hollowell, Anya Sczerzenie

Graphics, Illustrations and Art Division

First Place Illustrations: Steck Von

Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence

Editors of The CT were recognized in the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Mark of Excellence Awards. Entries were judged by journalism professionals with at least three years of experience.

Sports Writing (Large) 10,000+ Students

Finalist: “ From Rice, to VCU, to the big dance, Rhoades and Evans make no excuses ,” Noah Fleischman

Editorial Writing

Breaking News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Finalist: Jon Mirador

Editorial Cartooning

General News Photography (Large) 10,000+ Students

Finalist: Erin Edgerton

College Media Association 2018-2019 Pinnacle Awards

The CT placed in four categories as part of the College Media Association’s annual contest. The Pinnacle Awards recognize student work produced for college media organizations across the country.

Second Place: Four Year University, Weekly Newspaper of the Year

Second Place: Best Newspaper Front Page

Third Place: Best Editorial Illustration

Honorable Mention: Best Newspaper Sports Paper/Spread

Associated Collegiate Press

The CT won the 2019 Newspaper Pacemaker Award, known as the “Pulitzer Prize of student journalism,” for the first time in the publication’s history at the Fall National College Media Convention on Nov. 2.

2019 Newspaper Pacemaker Award

For the first time ever, @theCT won a Pacemaker 😭 I have never been prouder of my staff and how hard we work every day. Thank you to everyone, past and present, who has made The Commonwealth Times what it is today. #collegemedia19 pic.twitter.com/CCtgp10S4w — Georgia Geen (@georgia_geen) November 2, 2019

Second Place: Four Year Weekly Newspaper

Best in Show Award