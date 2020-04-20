Marcus Santos-Silva announces transfer from VCU men’s basketball

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva is transferring from VCU, the player announced on Instagram on Monday.

“I want to say thank you to VCU, Ramnation and especially the coaching staff you guys believed in me and gave me a chance when no one else did,” Santos-Silva wrote. “You’ve guys made my three years at VCU incredible and I’ll never forget that.”

Earlier this month, Santos-Silva announced he would test the NBA Draft process and would keep his eligibility.

Santos-Silva logged a team-high 10 double-doubles this season, including 26 points and 12 rebounds at George Mason on Jan. 5. He averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds this season, both career highs.

The Taunton, Massachusetts, native was named to the 2019 Atlantic 10 All-Tournament team after posting 26 points and 22 rebounds a year ago in Brooklyn.