Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball’s roster was completed on Monday afternoon after Coppin State transfer Brendan Medley-Bacon committed to the black and gold.

“We are excited to have Brendan join our program,” coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement. “He will definitely fit into our approach, style of play and needs. I can’t wait to get Brendan to campus, and we all can get to work. We are very happy to have him in our family.”

The sophomore center will sit out the upcoming season due to the NCAA transfer rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Medley-Bacon was a defensive force at Coppin State, logging 82 blocks in 61 games and was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Week four times last season. Standing at 7-feet-1-inch, Medley Bacon will be the tallest player on the Rams’ roster.

The Baltimore native started every game for the Eagles last season, averaging 7.5 points in 27 minutes. Against Morgan State on Jan. 25, Medley-Bacon grabbed 24 rebounds to set a Coppin State program record.

Rhoades’ roster is set for the 2020-21 season with the addition of Medley-Bacon. He joins a recruiting class of four freshmen: guards Ace Baldwin and Josh Banks, and forwards Mikeal Brown-Jones and Jamir Watkins.