Richmond Fashion Week cancels spring events, activities due to COVID-19

Milan Brewster, Contributing Writer

This year’s spring Richmond Fashion Week event has been canceled due to concerns related to COVID-19, the event’s organizers announced in a press release on Monday.

“Due to the uncertainty of all outcomes related to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) which has affected our local and greater communities, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce we will be CANCELLING our 12th Annual RVAFW Spring events,” the statement read.

The announcement is an update to a March 15 release from the RVAFW committee stating that the fashion week and its scheduled events would be postponed from their original dates, April 27-May 3, to May 26-31.

In the press release, the organizers thanked the event’s staff, volunteers and sponsors for their support, as well as the models and designers who had auditioned for this year’s fashion week.



The release stated scheduled events from the canceled spring event are planned to be merged with the fall fashion week event later this year.

The 2020 Fall Fashion Week is scheduled for Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. Unlike the spring event, which is a week-long event, the fall event has been scheduled on weekends in past years.

Announcements and updates will be posted on the RVAFW website and on the event’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.