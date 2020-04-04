VCU opts for online summer classes, offers discounted fees

Hannah Eason, News Editor

All summer classes beginning before July 9 will move to online instruction under discounted rates, according to an email from the VCU Office of the Provost sent to students on Friday.

Courses that start on July 9 and July 20 will maintain their currently scheduled format, stated the release signed by Gail Hackett, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, and Peter Buckley, interim vice president for health sciences.

“We will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and will be prepared to move the July 9 and July 20 sessions to remote instruction (online) if required,” the release stated.

Mandatory fees for summer classes will be discounted:

The university fee will be discounted by 50%, from $57 per credit hour to $26, respectively.

The online fee, which is regularly $55 per credit hour, has been waived for the summer session.

Summer sessions enroll more than 1,200 undergraduate and graduate courses throughout 11 time frames. Sessions vary in length from three to eight weeks and start in May, June and July.

“VCU is committed to getting back to our regular course offerings as soon as possible and we are making plans to return to on-campus instruction for fall 2020,” the release stated.

More information on summer course registration and session dates can be found here.