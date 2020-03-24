Photos: Monroe Park Campus, minus the students

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor
It’s surreal to see what are usually packed sidewalks completely empty. If Thursday, when the temperatures creeped into the 80s, had been a normal day, Monroe Park Campus would have been full of students sitting on the small swaths of grass near the library. Some people might have been tabling to advertise their student organization, while others might have taken the opportunity to break out their summer wardrobes.
After the departure of most on-campus students and the move to online classes, Monroe Park Campus is almost devoid of the students, faculty, staff and community members who typically populate its streets.
With the move from in-person to online classes, there are few students, faculty or staff on campus. Photo by Georgia Geen
Campus buildings such as Hibbs were closed in response to the virus. Photo by Georgia Geen
The Starbucks on the first floor of Cabell Library was closed prior to the closure of the library on Saturday. Photo by Georgia Geen
Cabell Library closed Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the closure, several seating areas were closed off. Photo by Georgia Geen
An uplifting message on the second floor of Cabell Library reads “If you’re feeling overwhelmed, try one of these grounding exercises. Look outside the window. Focus on your breathing and count to 10. Count 10 things that are the same color.” Photo by Georgia Geen
Some computers at blocks of desks were put off limits to prevent users from sitting close together. Photo by Georgia Geen
Prior to the closure of the library, group study rooms were closed to prevent the virus from spreading. Photo by Georgia Geen
Cabell Library closed Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Georgia Geen
With the move from in-person to online classes, there are few students, faculty or staff on campus. Photo by Georgia Geen
Most bike racks on the Monroe Park Campus are empty. Photo by Georgia Geen
On-campus housing is now limited to international students who are unable to return home and to students who would be homeless without on-campus housing. Photo by Georgia Geen
On-campus services will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs of spring are arriving to campus, but few students are there to witness them. Photo by Georgia Geen
