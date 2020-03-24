Photos: Monroe Park Campus, minus the students

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor

It’s surreal to see what are usually packed sidewalks completely empty. If Thursday, when the temperatures creeped into the 80s, had been a normal day, Monroe Park Campus would have been full of students sitting on the small swaths of grass near the library. Some people might have been tabling to advertise their student organization, while others might have taken the opportunity to break out their summer wardrobes.

After the departure of most on-campus students and the move to online classes, Monroe Park Campus is almost devoid of the students, faculty, staff and community members who typically populate its streets.