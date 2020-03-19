VCU offering loaner laptops to students, faculty transitioning online

March 19, 2020 News Editor News, News 0

VCU is offering a limited number of loaner laptops to students, with consultations available on Friday. Photo by Georgia Geen

Hannah Eason, News Editor

VCU is offering a limited number of laptops for students and faculty to loan as the university transitions to online classes for the remainder of the semester due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Those who request a loaner laptop online must pick them up on Friday, March 20 from James Branch Cabell Library’s IT Support Center with a 15-minute consultation from a staff member. Consultations are available between 11:30 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.

The laptops will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are subject to VCU computer use policies, which are available online

IT Support Center, located on the lower level of Cabell, has 24/7 phone support but is not offering online chat sessions.

Along with Cabell Library, the IT center will be closed until further notice after Saturday.

On Wednesday, VCU announced that classes will be taught remotely for the remainder of the spring semester.

Students who need to remain on campus must complete an emergency petition by Friday at 8 a.m.

Updates from VCU regarding COVID-19 are posted daily at covid-19.vcu.edu.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply