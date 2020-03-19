From the editor | Students, we’re with you

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor

Unprecedented times have forced an unprecedented decision: The Commonwealth Times will not produce a weekly print newspaper for the rest of the semester, following VCU President Michael Rao’s announcement that classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.

We have made this decision out of practicality — with so few students, faculty and staff on campus, there won’t be people to pick up copies — and out of a desire to keep our staff safe and healthy.

Students, we feel your pain, your fears and your stress, because we are experiencing the same emotions. To my fellow May graduates, I too felt my heart drop when I learned that my grandparents won’t get to watch me walk across the stage at commencement in a few weeks.

During these uncertain times, you can count on us to keep you informed on how COVID-19 is affecting VCU and Richmond. We hope that The Commonwealth Times can be a way for you to stay connected to the university, even if you’ve had to move back home suddenly.

We’ll deliver you the latest breaking news and work to get your questions answered. And we’ll also look for bright moments to highlight and bring your way. As always, we will continue to be your independent student news source, even if we’re spread out across the city and state.

We want to give you the opportunity to share your stories related to COVID-19 with us. Anyone who’s been affected by the pandemic in any way is welcome to tell us about their experiences — we would be honored to get to tell your stories.

