VCU moves to online classes for remainder of semester, May commencement canceled

Hannah Eason, News Editor

VCU classes will be taught remotely for the rest of the semester, and there will not be a commencement ceremony in May, according to an email from VCU President Michael Rao sent to students on Wednesday.

As a result of the decision to remain online, on-campus housing will be restricted to international students who can’t travel home, or students who otherwise would be homeless.

“Much has happened in the last 24 hours in our country and in our community, including executive orders and guidance from President Trump, Gov. Northam, and federal and state health agencies,” Rao said in the email. “We do not yet have every detail on every decision.”

VCU will be issuing refunds to student accounts for housing and dining. More information regarding credits to student accounts will be available April 9. Payment due dates will also extend:

Payments due April 9 will be postponed to May 4

Payments due May 2 will be postponed to May 26

Information about recognizing May graduates is forthcoming, but there will be no university-wide ceremony. All 2020 graduates will be honored at the commencement ceremony on Dec. 12.

The university is providing learning and teaching resources to students and staff, such as programs Keep on Learning, Keep on Teaching and tips for online learning.

Teleworking is required for all non-designated employees from March 23 to April 30, and supervisors are required to be “flexible and creative” in creating a plan for their staffs.

“If there is no telework for the employee to accomplish after considering regular job duties, special projects for their department, functions for another university department, and professional development, then the employee must take leave,” the release states.

Visit telework.vcu.edu for more resources on teleworking, and covid-19.vcu.edu for updates from VCU on the COVID-19 outbreak.