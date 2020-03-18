VCU Libraries to close after Friday, offering ‘robust’ online services

Hannah Eason, News Editor

VCU Libraries will be closed until further notice after Saturday, according to a release.

James Branch Cabell Library is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday. Thompson-McCaw Library is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Group study rooms in both libraries are closed.

The Workshop at Cabell Library as well as the Special Collections and Archives department are closed. The Health and Wellness Library, located in the ground floor of the VCU Medical Center, is closed until March 30.

“Robust online services are available to support research and alternative instruction,” the release from VCU Libraries states, “including access to the libraries’ extensive online collections of e-books, licensed streaming media, digitized primary resources, and journal articles.”

As part of student fees, each full-time graduate and undergraduate student pays $70 in library fees. Part-time, master’s and doctoral students each pay $4.

The university is expected to make announcements by April 9 regarding reimbursement for housing, dining and other fees, as well as the commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9.

All non-designated employees will work under a mandatory telework environment starting on Monday.

“The move to mandatory telework is designed to practice social distancing for both those who telework as well as those who continue working on campus,” the VCU COVID-19 page stated.

Designated employees or those that are required to work or must be on campus have procedures to limit exposure of the COVID-19 virus, including staggering schedules, limiting face-to-face work and maintaining social distance.

“Please know that your safety and wellbeing remain our top priority and that our commitment to an inclusive community remains strong whether we are in a virtual or on-campus environment,” stated a release to VCU faculty and staff from Provost and Senior VIce President for Academic Affairs Gail Hackett. “Please continue to support each other.”

Daily updates from VCU on the COVID-19 outbreak are posted at covid-19.vcu.edu.