Have you been affected by COVID-19? We want to hear from you

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor

Have you been affected by COVID-19? Are you a VCU student whose classes were moved online, had to vacate on-campus housing, or one of the few who were authorized to remain on campus? Are you a health care worker treating patients? Did you lose your job or have your hours reduced because of the pandemic? Is your child out of school? Or did you or a loved one test positive for the virus? These, and many more, are the stories we want to tell in the coming weeks. We’d be honored if you shared your experiences with us. Your response may be included in our reporting on COVID-19.

If you wish to share information anonymously, you may do so through our Submit a Story Idea form.