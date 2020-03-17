Stuck on campus? Here are some resources available to VCU students during the COVID-19 outbreak

Sanjana Ravulapalli, Contributing Writer

Campus dining

Swipes and dining dollars can still be used at select locations around campus. Many on-campus dining locations will stay open with adjusted hours. Panda Express, Market 810 and MCV and Monroe Park Einstein Bros. Bagels will accept swipes from open to close.

To ensure student safety, VCU Dining Services has made the following changes:

Market 810 will now only serve food in disposable to-go containers and food will be made to order.

Sanitizing stations will be set up all around Shafer Court Dining Center.

Certain locations including Einstein Bros. Bagels and Wendy’s are take-out only.

For the full list of on-campus dining locations with adjusted hours, visit vcu.campusdish.com.

Student advising

VCU academic advising will operate on normal hours with virtual advising appointments, which can be made through the Navigate app. At this time, advising is being conducted mainly by email or phone. Watch for emails from your major’s department for specific information regarding academic advising.

Housing information

Those who have completed the housing request form should hear back from student housing within 48 hours. Residential Life and Housing has suspended card access to those who have not been approved, but students may retrieve their belongings during the following hours:

Wednesday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Information regarding housing reimbursement is expected to be released April 9. Updates from VCU are available daily at the university’s COVID-19 page.

MCV and Cary Street Gym

VCU RecSports will be closed until March 22. During the closure, the gyms will go through deep cleaning and sanitizing of all equipment. Cary Street Gym and MCV Campus Recreation Center will reopen on March 23 with adjusted hours, and the rest of the facilities are closed until further notice.

Ram Pantry

VCU Ram Pantry, an organization that provides food to students, will continue operations and require students to virtually schedule appointments. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 121 of the University Student Commons.

Student counseling services

University Counseling Services will no longer be scheduling in-person appointments, but students will have access to clinicians and advocates by phone. Students experiencing sexual violence, intimate partner violence or stalking can call 804-828-6200 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For after-hours emergencies, contact VCU Police at 804-828-1234 and ask for the on-call counselor. Their website also offers self-help techniques for those experiencing non-emergency issues regarding their mental health.

Student Health Services

Student Health Services will be open until Friday. Spring break hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Students concerned about their health can contact University Student Health Services at 804-828-8828. VCU Health has also been maintaining a COVID-19 website with information on staying healthy during this time.