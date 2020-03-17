Resident at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

Hannah Eason, News Editor

A resident of a Richmond assisted living facility has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from travel in Florida, the facility announced on Tuesday.

Westminster Canterbury Richmond stated in a release that the Northside living facility is working with local health officials, and the Virginia Department of Health is determining who has come in contact with the resident.

Several health care staff members are self-quarantining at home, according to the release. All residents must remain in their apartments and will be attended to by staff.

The location closed its campus on 1600 Westbrook Ave. on March 11 and began checking temperatures and interviewing people who entered the facility.

Since earlier this month, staff have been tracking travel plans to monitor those traveling to high risk places.

As of Tuesday, 67 people had tested positive for COVID-19, according to VDH, with two in Henrico County. There are four cases in Chesterfield County and one in Hanover County. VDH’s website has not yet listed the Richmond case.