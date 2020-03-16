MCV treating first COVID-19 case, restrictions implemented for patient visits

Hannah Eason, News Editor

VCU Medical Center is caring for its first COVID-19 patient, according to a release sent to employees on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health, or VDH, has confirmed the case, and the release states VCU Health System has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since the “earliest reports” of the new coronavirus.

“Our top priority continues to be ensuring that our medical center remains safe for all patients, team members, and visitors,” stated the release signed by interim CEO of VCU Health System Peter Buckley and other university officials.

VDH reports 51 positive tests for COVID-19 in Virginia as of Monday — up from 17 presumptive positive cases as of last Thursday — with 10 cases each in Fairfax and James City counties. There are two cases in Chesterfield County and one in Hanover County.

The release notes VCU Medical Center can meet the needs of patients without compromising other hospital patients and visitors.

Patients currently must undergo screening when arriving at the medical center to identify potential COVID-19 cases.

VCU Health Systems added restrictions to patient visitation on Monday, including one visitor per day for adult patients and two for pediatric patients.

Dental clinics are closed until further notice, except for emergency care. The VCU Medical Center Health and Wellness Library will be closed until March 27 and will reopen March 30.

VCU Health has released a Q&A about the COVID-19 case, including what to do if you are experiencing symptoms of the virus. The COVID-19 outbreak is now classified as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Daily updates from VCU concerning the remainder of the spring semester are available at the university’s COVID-19 site.