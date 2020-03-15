VCU event attendee tests positive for novel coronavirus

Andrew Ringle, Managing Editor

A person who attended an event at VCU’s Larrick Center on March 5 and 6 has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a university release. They are neither a student nor an employee of VCU.

The release, signed by university president Michael Rao, notes the university is working with the Virginia Department of Health. The department reports that, based on the person’s circumstances, other program participants, as well as the university and health system, are at a low risk of having contracted the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, VDH has asked VCU to reach out to those who may have been in contact with the individual so that program participants are aware of the situation and have information on monitoring their health,” Rao said in the statement. “To the best of our knowledge, the individual did not have symptoms while attending the program.”

On Wednesday, VCU took measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 by extending Monroe Park’s spring break, moving to remote instruction until further notice and suggesting students remain at home.

The release states that most people who contract COVID-19 will develop mild to moderate illness and will not require medical care. The risk is higher for those with underlying health conditions, according to the release.

Older adults and those with heart disease, lung disease or diabetes are at a higher risk for contracting the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. The disease spreads through respiratory droplets and close contact with infected persons.

The CDC advises people to avoid close contact and socially distance themselves from others, along with handwashing and cleaning frequently used surfaces, in order to reduce transmission of the virus.

VCU’s Larrick Center is on MCV campus and houses the MCV Campus Recreation and Aquatic Center, Jonah’s food court, a Starbucks Coffee and meeting space.

Updates from VCU can be found at the university’s COVID-19 site.