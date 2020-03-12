PHOTOS: A-10 tournament canceled due to cornoavirus

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor
The Atlantic 10 canceled the conference tournament prior to tipoff between men’s basketball and UMass Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn.
The team enjoyed the Peppas and their final moments with the senior class.
Photos by Jon Mirador and Megan Lee.
