PHOTOS: A-10 tournament canceled due to cornoavirus

The team enjoyed its final moments on the Barclays Center court. Photo by Jon Mirador

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

The Atlantic 10 canceled the conference tournament prior to tipoff between men’s basketball and UMass Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn.

The team enjoyed the Peppas and their final moments with the senior class.

Photos by Jon Mirador and Megan Lee.

A-10 Tournament Canceled
A10_Mirador (51)
Men's basketball enjoyed their time on the court after the A-10 tournament was canceled. Photo by Jon Mirador.
