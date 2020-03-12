Monroe Park dorms remain closed due to coronavirus, MCV students to return Monday

Hannah Eason, News Editor

VCU students have until March 16 to submit a housing registration form to stay in on-campus housing, following an announcement from the university that it will opt to online classes after an extended spring break because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We anticipate that there will be limited student services and dining services available as well as significantly limited on-campus activities and social interactions,” the release stated.

Students can access Rhoads, Brandt, Johnson and Honor College dorms on Sunday from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residences that have remained open over spring break, such as Gladding Residence Center and Ackell, will remain open until March 16.

“If you are currently traveling or have traveled to a country with a Level 2 or 3 CDC travel warning you may NOT return to campus at this time for any reason, and will be required to self-quarantine at home for 14 days,” the release states.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on Thursday as the number of presumptive positive and confirmed cases in the commonwealth reaches 17, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Most cases are in Northern Virginia, but there is one case each in Hanover, Prince Edward and Prince William counties.

The announcement accompanies a decision from VCU Athletics to hold games without fans or family until further notice.

Starting on Monday, the VCU Qatar campus will operate entirely online, including staff members. The school announced on Tuesday that it would move to virtual courses until further notice.

MCV students will not receive an extended spring break. The school will manage how it handles classes with more than 100 students with multiple class sections and pedagogical approaches, like virtual reality, according to a release from VCU School of Medicine Dean Peter Buckley.

“Although we will make every attempt to help students impacted by this event remain on track,” Buckley said in the statement, “VCU cannot guarantee that students will complete their learning within typical timeframes given the dynamic nature of a pandemic.”

For more information on COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.