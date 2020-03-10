ICA named top 10 best new museum by USA Today

Iman Mekonen, Spectrum Editor

The Institute for Contemporary Art was named a top-10 “Best New Museum” by USA Today in a list released Feb. 28 ranking museums that have opened during the last two years.

The ICA, which will celebrate its two-year anniversary in April, hosts a variety of exhibitions that discuss and explore various mediums including sculpture, painting, film and music.

“The ICA at VCU is thrilled to be recognized by USA Today 10Best, especially as the only art museum on the list,” said ICA Interim Manager of Design and Communications Meredith Carrington. “The ICA is a leading force in Richmond’s thriving creative ecology and strives to become a dynamic voice in international conversations about art and society.”

The ICA’s current exhibitions are “Provocations: Disease Thrower” and “The Otolith Group: Xenogenesis.”

“Provocations: Guadalupe Maravilla” explores the immigration journey of artist Guadalupe Maravilla through themes of family, migration and illness. The mixed media exhibit, “Disease Thrower” includes a series of sculptures made from different materials Maravilla found on his journey from El Salvador to the U.S. This exhibit is part of the museum’s “Provocations” series and will be on display until July 1.

The Otolith Group, a London-based collective formed by Anjalika Sagar and Kodwo Eshun, analyze the complex nature of human life in their work at the ICA. It is their first large-scale exhibit in North America.

“The Otolith Group: Xenogenesis” represents a collection of films and other visual mediums that focus on the topics of identity, colonization and humanity’s relationship with technology. It will be on display until May 10.

The Institute for Contemporary Art is located at 601 W Broad St.