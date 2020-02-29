De’Riante Jenkins steps away from VCU men’s basketball 

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Senior guard De’Riante Jenkins has stepped away from the program, according to a statement from coach Mike Rhoades on Saturday.

“De’Riante Jenkins has stepped away from basketball for the time being,” Rhoades said in the statement. “He is dealing with a personal health matter, so we ask that you respect his privacy and that of his family. I love and support De’Riante and look forward to him being back once he is ready.”

Jenkins started all 28 games this season for the Rams, averaging 10.7 points. He appeared in 113 games for the black and gold over his four-year career, starting 93 of them. Jenkins eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this season.

The Eutawville, South Carolina, native was an Atlantic 10 Third Team selection last year. He most recently scored 13 points in the loss to Massachusetts on Wednesday.