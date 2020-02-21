VCU will not move forward with Wi-Fi program for attendance tracking

Katie Hollowell, Contributing Writer

VCU will no longer track selected students’ Wi-Fi locations for class attendance after the conclusion of a controversial pilot program that began in November.

Results from the program, Ram Attend, showed 15% of students who participated were not frequently connected to the VCU SafeNet Wi-Fi network. Due to high opt-out rates, small class sizes and some classes being held outside their classrooms, the Wi-Fi data wasn’t clear enough.

The $96,000 pilot program only tracked class attendance in focused inquiry classes — UNIV 111, 112, and 200 — for the students who did not opt out through a link sent out via email. Professors took attendance manually, and it was compared to the Ram Attend results.

Students who participated in the program had their Wi-Fi logins recorded by Degree Analytics, the vendor VCU contracted to gather the data, at their specific class time, and the rest of their data was filtered out. Each student’s identity was stripped before the vendor received their login data.

VCU spokesperson Mike Porter said in an email in November that the one-year contract with Degree Analytics would not affect students’ tuition.

The pilot’s webpage states that 4,047 students were enrolled in the focused inquiry courses in the pilot, 2,414 students opted out and 1,633 students remained.

Students data is protected under the Family Educational Records Protection Act, or FERPA, which allows students access to their educational records. According to its webpage, Ram Attend did not give university officials access to the data unless their job duty required it.

Senior associate vice provost for student success Maggie Tolan said in an email Friday to the students enrolled in focused inquiry courses last semester that VCU is committed to student success.

“We are committed to exploring and engaging in new opportunities to support our students,” Tolan said. “So that every student can find success in their academic and career goals.”

When the pilot program launched in November, many students expressed discomfort at the thought of the university tracking their locations for attendance.

Tolan said in her email to students that listening sessions are being planned later this spring “to discuss lessons learned from the RAM Attend pilot and to further engage in a dialogue about improving our student success initiatives.”