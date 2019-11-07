PHOTOS: VCU men’s basketball wins 14th straight home opener

Sophomore guard KeShawn Curry logged 15 minutes in the contest. Photo by Alessandro Latour

Noah Fleischman, Sports Editor

Men’s basketball opened the season on a high note, knocking off St. Francis (Pa.) Tuesday night 72-58 at the Siegel Center. 

Junior forward Marcus Sant0s-Silva logged his seventh career double-double in the contest, posting 21 points and 18 rebounds. Junior guard De’Riante Jenkins added 16 points for the Rams.

The Rams defense forced 19 Red Flash turnovers in the contest, but the black and gold turned the ball over 18 times.

Tuesday night’s sellout was the 135th straight for VCU at the Siegel Center, a record that dates back to the 2010-2011 season.

The Rams will host North Texas on Nov. 8 at the Siegel Center at 7 p.m.

Men's basketball's season opening win over St. Francis (Pa.)
Redshirt-senior guard Marcus Evans logged 12 points and four assists against St. Francis. Photo by Alessandro Latour
