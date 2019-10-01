What’s happening: Oct. 2

See something

WED. 10/2

Tomashi Jackson To Speak at ICA

Painting and printmaking artist Tomashi Jackson will discuss her work with the ICA’s newest exhibition, “Great Force.” Her work will be finalized as a performance during the exhibition’s opening celebration on Oct. 4. For more information, contact Meredith Carrington at mtcarrington@vcu.edu or 804-828-1088 or visit icavcu.org.

7 – 8 p.m., Institute for Contemporary Art (601 W. Broad St.)

SAT. 10/5

‘Beetlejuice’ Screening at the Byrd Theatre

The Byrd Theatre will screen the iconic 1988 Tim Burton film “Beetlejuice.” For tickets, visit byrdtheatre.org.

10 a.m., The Byrd Theatre & Foundation (2908 W. Cary St.) Tickets are $4

FRI. 10/4

RVA First Fridays

The Richmond Arts District will host the second First Friday celebration of the school year. There will be a wide array of events from arts, music and food. The events will be mainly on the corner of Adams and Broad streets and will occur all along Broad Street with additional events on Grace, Franklin, Marshall and Leigh.

SUN. 10/6

Richmond Record Fair

Vinyl Conflict and Steady Sounds are hosting the VG Minus Record Fair. The event will have more than 30 vendors and a DJ all day. For more information, email vgminusrva@gmail.com.

Noon – 5 p.m., Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (2410 Ownby Lane)

SAT. 10/5

VCUarts National Portfolio Day

The VCUarts dean’s office will host this event to help high school or college students interested in applying to an art school for fine arts or design. Representatives from the country’s leading arts programs will be in attendance to answer any questions and to review portfolios. For more information, visit VCUarts’ website or contact arts@vcu.edu.

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fine Arts Building (1000 W. Broad St.) and the Depot (814 W. Broad St.) Free.

SUN. 10/6

‘Silent Natural’ Screening at the Byrd Theatre

The Byrd Theatre will host a screening of the film “Silent Natural.” The film, which is also hosted by Movies with Captions RVA, is about a deaf protagonist portrayed by a deaf actor. The film will have open captions. For more information and to buy tickets, visit byrdtheatre.org.

2 p.m., The Byrd Theatre & Foundation (2908 W. Cary St.) Tickets are $4.