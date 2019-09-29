People of PrideFest: Thousands flock to Brown’s Island for Pride

Hannah Eason, News Editor

Thousands of people went to Brown’s Island on Saturday for PrideFest. The day included many vendors, drag shows and members of the LBGTQ community from all over Virginia. Here’s what attendees had to say about what the event meant to them and issues facing the community.

Peaches Emery: “You have your blood relatives, but your ‘chosen family’ is a common term used in the gay community as someone that you either came out to first, or things like that. … It’s kind of like a family that you build with your friends and everything. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”

Vidhi Phadumdeo: “I love attending Prides. I’ve been to so many, but it’s different when you get to be the person that makes people smile when they walk in. … I love when people are like, ‘Oh my god, hey, welcome.'”

Natasha Crosby: “At the very bare minimum, the business community overall is one that’s usually diverse. … Say, we want to make sure that all businesses have the same access to the resources and the things that are available here in Richmond.”

William Granger: “I’ve been more involved with [Stonewall Sports] for about a year, and it’s been awesome because I don’t do the whole night club dancing scene. … I’m not a big drinker. So being able to find my community somewhere that is not like drinking, dancing-related has been really awesome for me.”

MOSAIC member Na’kia Hughes: “That’s literally the only month they’re [corporations] supportive, where they put out all this merchandise that’s rainbow, but none of it goes back to the actual community. … So really they’re just using us as a way to, you know, get more money.”

Charlie Carr: “It’s all about being happy with who you are and being accepted for who you are. … That we need more of, and we need more of that in the general public. So also as a bisexual man, I just wanted to show some love for the movement itself.”