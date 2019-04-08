The CT wins 17 statewide, regional awards

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor

The Commonwealth Times won 17 awards across two conferences last weekend, including Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper and a number of first place finishes in sports writing, photography, design and illustrations.

Virginia Press Association

First Place, Informational Graphics — Ryan Rich

Second Place, Page Design — Ryan Rich

First Place, Personality or Portrait Photo — Jon Mirador

Second Place, General News Photo — Erin Edgerton

Third Place, General News Photo — Erin Edgerton

First Place, Illustrations — Sammy Newman

Second Place, Special sections or special editions — Student Media Center Staff, The Compass

First Place, Sports Column Writing — Zach Joachim “Press Box: Lessons from Jordan McNair’s legacy,” “Nike, Kaepernick subvert Trump’s weaponizing of professional sports” and “Press box: Pay the damn kids — the blatant hypocrisy fueling an FBI probe into college basketball recruiting practices”

Society of Professional Journalists Region Two

Winner, Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper — Staff

Winner, Sports Column Writing — Zach Joachim “Press Box: Lessons from Jordan McNair’s legacy,” “Nike, Kaepernick subvert Trump’s weaponizing of professional sports” and “Press box: Pay the damn kids — the blatant hypocrisy fueling an FBI probe into college basketball recruiting practices”

Finalist, Sports Writing — Noah Fleischman “The team behind the team: Equipment Manager”

Finalist, General Column Writing — Shaun Jackson “An Ode to Self Care”

Finalist, General News Photography — Erin Edgerton

Finalist, General News Photography — Erin Edgerton

Winner, General News Photography — Shayla Bailey

Finalist, Editorial Cartooning — Allison Verjinski

Finalist, Editorial Cartooning — Steck Von