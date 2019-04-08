Georgia Geen, Executive Editor
The Commonwealth Times won 17 awards across two conferences last weekend, including Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper and a number of first place finishes in sports writing, photography, design and illustrations.
Virginia Press Association
First Place, Informational Graphics — Ryan Rich
Second Place, Page Design — Ryan Rich
First Place, Personality or Portrait Photo — Jon Mirador
Second Place, General News Photo — Erin Edgerton
Third Place, General News Photo — Erin Edgerton
First Place, Illustrations — Sammy Newman
Second Place, Special sections or special editions — Student Media Center Staff, The Compass
First Place, Sports Column Writing — Zach Joachim “Press Box: Lessons from Jordan McNair’s legacy,” “Nike, Kaepernick subvert Trump’s weaponizing of professional sports” and “Press box: Pay the damn kids — the blatant hypocrisy fueling an FBI probe into college basketball recruiting practices”
Society of Professional Journalists Region Two
Winner, Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper — Staff
Winner, Sports Column Writing — Zach Joachim “Press Box: Lessons from Jordan McNair’s legacy,” “Nike, Kaepernick subvert Trump’s weaponizing of professional sports” and “Press box: Pay the damn kids — the blatant hypocrisy fueling an FBI probe into college basketball recruiting practices”
Finalist, Sports Writing — Noah Fleischman “The team behind the team: Equipment Manager”
Finalist, General Column Writing — Shaun Jackson “An Ode to Self Care”
Finalist, General News Photography — Erin Edgerton
Finalist, General News Photography — Erin Edgerton
Winner, General News Photography — Shayla Bailey
Finalist, Editorial Cartooning — Allison Verjinski
Finalist, Editorial Cartooning — Steck Von
Latest posts by Executive Editor (see all)
- The CT wins 17 statewide, regional awards - April 8, 2019
- Squirrels’ bullpen shines in season opener, downs Yard Goats - April 4, 2019
- Westboro Baptist Church members outnumbered by counterprotesters at VCU event - March 11, 2019
Leave a Reply