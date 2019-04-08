The CT wins 17 statewide, regional awards

Georgia Geen, Executive Editor 

The Commonwealth Times won 17 awards across two conferences last weekend, including Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper and a number of first place finishes in sports writing, photography, design and illustrations.

 

Virginia Press Association

First Place, Informational GraphicsRyan Rich
Second Place, Page DesignRyan Rich
First Place, Personality or Portrait Photo — Jon Mirador

English singer Ella Mai is the first female to headline RamFest in the concert’s history. Photos by Jon Mirador

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Place, General News Photo — Erin Edgerton

Photo by Erin Edgerton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Place, General News Photo — Erin Edgerton

Photo by Erin Edgerton.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Place, Illustrations — Sammy Newman

Illustration by Sammy Newman.

 

 

 

 

 

Second Place, Special sections or special editions — Student Media Center Staff, The Compass

First Place, Sports Column Writing — Zach Joachim “Press Box: Lessons from Jordan McNair’s legacy,” “Nike, Kaepernick subvert Trump’s weaponizing of professional sports” and “Press box: Pay the damn kids — the blatant hypocrisy fueling an FBI probe into college basketball recruiting practices”

 

Society of Professional Journalists Region Two

Winner, Best All-Around Non-Daily Student Newspaper — Staff

Winner, Sports Column Writing — Zach Joachim “Press Box: Lessons from Jordan McNair’s legacy,” “Nike, Kaepernick subvert Trump’s weaponizing of professional sports” and “Press box: Pay the damn kids — the blatant hypocrisy fueling an FBI probe into college basketball recruiting practices”

Finalist, Sports Writing — Noah Fleischman “The team behind the team: Equipment Manager”

Finalist, General Column Writing — Shaun Jackson “An Ode to Self Care”

Finalist, General News Photography — Erin Edgerton 

Photo by Erin Edgerton.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finalist, General News Photography — Erin Edgerton 

Photo by Erin Edgerton

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Winner, General News Photography — Shayla Bailey 

Photo by Shayla Bailey

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finalist, Editorial Cartooning — Allison Verjinski

Finalist, Editorial Cartooning — Steck Von

Illustration by Steck Von

