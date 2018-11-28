What’s happening: events calendar

See something

Ice Cream Social: A Family Affair

Friday, Nov. 30

Join Ice Cream Support Group, a creative platform for QTPOC, in a night filled with music and dancing. There will be five performances including two DJs from Baltimore, DJ Abdu Ali and Trillnatured; Richmond DJs Baby Momo and DJ Des. DJ Archangel, formerly known as Jafar Flowers; and co-founder of Ice Cream Support Group will do a set with Sofia Lakis, curator of FORMULA RVA.

8 p.m., donations suggested, Gallery5 (200 W. Marshall St.)

Holiday Season Movie Screenings

Mon. Dec. 3

Enjoy a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the historic Byrd Theatre in Carytown. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at www.byrdtheatre.com.

7:15 p.m., The Byrd (2908 W. Cary St.)

Do something

Free HIV Testing for Students

Thurs. Nov. 29

The Center for Cultural Experiences in Prevention, Health Brigade and the The Wellness Resource Center are sponsoring free HIV testing for VCU students. Students can get information about sexually transmitted diseases and testing, get tested and receive their results quickly.

11 a.m.-3 p.m., University Student Commons, Virginia Rooms

15th Annual Ginter Park Show

Sat. Dec. 1

Hosted by Bad Girl Art and Diana Vicenti, this show features local artists and craftspeople showing and selling their creations. Support local artists and businesses and shop local for holiday gifts.

10 a.m.- 5 p.m., 3421 Hawthorne Ave.

35th Annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Sat. Dec. 1

The parade will depart from the Science Museum of Virginia and go east to 7th Street. The parade attracts more than 100,000 people every year and will be televised.

10 a.m.-12 p.m., 2500 W. Broad St.

Learn something

Demystifying the Muslim Dress Code: Identity Negotiations and Resistance Among Muslim Women

Thurs. Nov. 29

This event will feature presentations by students in the Women in Islam course taught by Samaneh Oladi Ghadikolaei and a talk by emerging rapper, artist and activist Mona Hayder.

4 p.m., University Student Commons, Richmond Salons I and II

VCU 50: Commemorating History Symposium

Fri. Nov. 30

This day-long symposium will examine VCU’s connection to the legacies of MCV and Richmond Professional Institute (RPI), and explore how the institution has evolved across five decades. Presentations will be given by historians and members of the VCU community, including Eugene Trani, Beverly Warren and Edward Ayers. To attend, register at go.vcu.edu/vcu50.

8 a.m.-6 p.m., Student Commons